For the Record for November 15, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday November 15, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Nov. 14, 3:08 p.m. – Crews responded to West Seventh Street on a burn complaint. No incident found on arrival.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical service.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

The postmaster reported Tuesday morning a tent was set up in the grass by the drop off boxes at the post office. He wanted them moved along. Officer didn’t find anyone in the tent, but went to Community Meal to see if anyone knew who it belonged to.

He ran the name of a person he had contact with, who had coincidentally been causing problems inside Community Meal, and the person had a warrant for his arrest. The officer made contact with the suspect over by the drop boxes, and the suspect ran when he was told he was under arrest. He was caught by another officer and arrested. Daniel Lee Wood III, 27, The Dalles, was arrested on charges of first-degree failure to appear and third-degree escape.

A case number was generated Tuesday morning for a case of luring a minor.

An officer received many complaints about abandoned cars along East First Street, and eight vehicles were tagged for tow Tuesday morning. Three were also issued parking citations.

A caller in the 1000 block of West Eighth Place reported a vehicle hit the building. The vehicle was still on scene but the driver left. Report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of East Third Street reported a man was sleeping on the sidewalk. Officer told the man that if the landowner told him to leave, he would have to go.

A man came to the police station Tuesday to report he was in a crash last week and the other person gave him false information. He didn’t have the other person’s phone number, but had his license plate number. Officer told him he could not give out DMV information. Officer checked local records but found nothing.

A man who was in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street reported he had a mental illness and was stressed out because he was far from home with no money, food or transportation. Center for Living was called and one of the employees offered to buy him a meal and get him a bus ticket home. The man agreed and was taken to the CFL building by police.

A caller at Colonel Wright Elementary reported a man parked by the side of the school playground, took off his shirt and put it on his head and started playing hackysack. Staff and children were disturbed by the man, and when staff approached him, he left. Extra patrol requested during recess.

A caller at West Sixth and Cherry Heights said a panhandler was now lying on the sidewalk. The man was gone when an officer arrived.

A caller in the 300 block of West Third Street reported Tuesday afternoon that a man stole his wallet a couple days ago, then mugged him. He said he was following him now. He said he believed the man was waiting for him to be asleep so he could mug him again.

A caller in the 3500 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday afternoon a man was throwing things and threatening her granddaughter and her. The suspect and granddaughter left.

Wasco County

Jorge Valdez, 23, The Dalles, was arrested in the 800 block of Hostetler Street Tuesday evening and is accused of harassment.

Sherman County

Devin Wayne Prouty, 35, The Dalles, was transported to the regional jail on two Sherman County charges of second-degree failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Kathleen Harlan Dewey, 63, Tygh Valley, was brought to the regional jail on a transport and is accused of probation violation.

David Jack Dewey, 62, of Tygh Valley, was brought to the regional jail on a transport and is accused of driving while suspended or revoked, misdemeanor.