Troops await care packages

The Holiday for Heroes Committee has raised more than $2,000 for troop boxes and accumulated a pile of snack and hygiene items for shipments to the Middle East.

Because of the community’s generosity, Mike Knopf, a member of the committee and The Dalles Outpost Leader for Point Man International Ministries, said more than 30 boxes — the original goal — can be filled on Thursday.

He said there are still a few things needed to round out the inventory for the shipment to Oregon National Guard soldiers and other military personnel in Afghanistan.

Arrangements are also being made to send care packages to a Marine special operations team at an undisclosed location in the Middle East.

Still on the needed list, said Knopf, are boxes of hot cocoa, powered drink mixes, Neosporin, Ramen, jerky, foot powder, toothbrushes, handwarmers, writing materials and puzzles.

Individually wrapped candies, nuts and snack items are also welcome.

Items can be brought to the Civic, or placed in containers at: Safeway, 520 Mt. Hood Street; Sawyer’s True Value, 500 East Third Street; or The Dalles Chronicle, 315 Federal Street.

“We’re so close to getting everything together so we can meet the needs of those in the field, especially the ones in remote areas,” said Knopf, a Navy veteran.

The public is invited to join members of the committee, which is comprised of representatives from area businesses and organizations, in packing boxes Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 323 East Fourth Street.

Chili, hot dogs, chips and a soda will be offered for a dinner with a suggested donation of $5. Got Your Six, the band that formed to support veteran causes, will entertain during the evening.

The first 40 kids that come with their parents get a coupon for a free Dairy Queen ice cream cone. Area students are providing artwork and children will be able to draw pictures or write messages to the troops prior to the assembly of care packages.

The committee began meeting about one month ago to organize the box packing event. Co-chairs Elizabeth Wallis, manager of the Civic, and Chris Mumford, founder and drummer of Got Your Six, wanted to provide community members with a way to show their support for the troops.

“Please come in and join us on Thursday and help send some love to Afghanistan and elsewhere,” said Mumford.

“These folks are in harm’s way and need to know we care about them.”

He said if more items are donated than are needed for the committee’s shipment, they will be packed up and sent to other deployed troops or given to residents of the Oregon Veterans’ Home.

“Everything is going to benefit someone at war, or someone who has served,” he said.

Mumford can be reached for more information at 541-980-1911 and Wallis at 541-298-8533.

Monetary donations can be sent to: Point Man Ministries at P.O. Box 1775, The Dalles, Ore. 97058.