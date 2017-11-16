Letter to the Editor: District in transition

To the editor:

I can think of a no more important institution in Mosier than the Mosier Fire District, especially in light of the 2009 wildfire that nearly entered the town and the 2016 oil train explosion.

However, the fire district is currently in a state of great transition: In the process of finding a permanent fire chief, a new recorder, and with a $274,000, four-year FEMA grant, written by the former chief, set to kick in by the end of this month and which will fund the salary of an additional staff person, among other things.

Moreover, the state of Oregon recently sent the district and the City of Mosier $500,000 toward the construction of a civic center, and Team Mosier, of which the district was a member, was awarded a large settlement from Union Pacific as a result of the train explosion.

As the district’s recorder until last month, I urge the citizens of Mosier to get involved with these big changes. To learn more about the district you can visit its website at mosierfire.com, call 541-478-3333 or email mosierfire@gmail.com. The fire district meets every second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mosier Senior Center. Lately there have also been frequent special meetings at other times, as well. The district’s agendas and minutes are posted on its website, and you can ask to be included in its email list to receive meeting notices.

Taxing districts within Oregon are members of the Special Districts Association of Oregon which offers guidance to local districts and has been very active with the Mosier Fire District in recent months. If you have questions, you can contact them at www.sdao.com.





Tracie Hornung

Mosier