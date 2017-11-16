Letter to the Editor: Righting a wrong

To the editor:

Do you know what IEW is? IEW is the short name of "International Education Week.” It is held to make an opportunity to be interested in international exchange.

I am an exchange student from Japan. About three months have passed since I came here. I wondered, “How are American people interested in foreign culture? Nothing is interesting for you!" However, through staying in America, I found a lot of differences between our countries.

One of the most interesting things is, "Pledge of Allegiance.” Every Monday at school, before the games start, every single time, I saw it. All classrooms have national flag. In Japan, we don't do anything to national flag like American people. Of course, we don't have national flag in classroom.

In our English class, we are talking about the flag. My classmates used the words, such as "cherished" and "aspirations" to figure out flag's meaning. I had never thought about our flag's meaning so deeply.

Talking about your country and culture is always fun. You have mixed cultures. America has a great chance to get connection with other countries. I can't speak English very well, but I love to tell about my country. I participated in the Sherman County Fair, 4-H conference, Sister City Party, and so on. I could meet many new people. I also made many foreign friends. They are not only Americans. Making friends in other countries is so much fun.

Unfortunately, I knew that our school's students have not heard about IEW, because they haven't had many exchange students. However, this year, you have good news. I am here! I want to meet and talk to many people during my limited exchange program. IEW is this week, Nov. 13-17. I hope you will be interested in international exchange as a result of the IEW.

Mana Chamoto

Wasco