For the Record for November 16, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday November 16, 2107

Accidents

Wasco County

November 15, 12:34 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Osborn Cutoff and Vensel roads. Head on collision. A report was taken but no further information was made available regarding the crash.

November 15, 6:28 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 at milepost 61. Vehicle slid off the road. Minimal damage to the vehicle. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday that his parked car was hit by an RV. Officer facilitated exchange of information.

A caller in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way reported Tuesday evening a man was harassing customers for money in and around the store. An officer counseled the man on his actions.

William Lionel Neary, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday at Seventh and Myrtle and is accused of three counts of post prison supervision sanction.

A found property report was taken Wednesday morning from the 900 block of East 8th Street after a caller reported finding a chainsaw on the sidewalk.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his utility trailer was broken into and had several items including a firearm stolen.

Delbert Leo Ohms, 31, no listed address, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of West 3rd Street on a local warrant for probation violation and post prison violations.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Wednesday evening after staff reported a female victim came inside the store and said she had been assaulted. The male suspect fled prior to the officers arriving and a fourth-degree assault report was taken.

Wasco County

Christopher Everett Matney, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Sevenmile Hill Road and is accused of harassment.