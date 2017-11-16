A Stitch in Time

This handmade quilt will be up for raffle at St. Peter’s Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 18 at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Rd.

The bazaar, which has been an annual event for 39 years, opens at 9 a.m. Raffle tickets are $1. According to organizers, the bazaar hosts 90 rental tables, which feature local and out-of-area vendors as well as a cafeteria kitchen.

The quilt is the 21st made for the event by the local quilting group. Pictured are, left to right: Linda Huteson, Bobbie Wojtecki, Gladine Hattrup, Brenda Trapp and Lois Dunsmore. Not pictured is Lisa Shafer, who finished the quilting with her long-arm quilting machine.