Warm coats needed for winter

Area residents are being asked by Cousin’s Restaurant & Saloon to sort through their coats tonight and, if there is something they aren’t wearing, donate it Friday, Nov. 16, to the homeless or needy families.

To make donating even easier, employees of the business will man a drop site outside Cousin’s on West Sixth Street so motorists won’t even have to leave their car.

“Anyone who comes by will get a mini-cinnamon roll and a $5 coupon,” said Oceana Brock, general manager.

Coats of all sizes, for all ages, male and female, are being sought. Cousin’s asks that they be new or gently used and not in need of repair.

“People can just drive up to the curb and we’ll come grab the coat,” said Dean Ferrell, restaurant manager, who joins Brock in spearheading the drive.

The drop-off site along Sixth will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow. Anyone wanting to drop off something earlier or later is invited to bring them inside the building during operating hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cousin’s began reaching out to the community for coats three years ago. The jackets collected are distribution at the Warming Place, St. Vinnie’s or North Wasco County School District 21.

There is never a charge for anyone to receive a coat.

“It’s just the right thing to do, to take care of our people,” said Ferrell. “It’s so cold right now and there is such a need.”

The first year, 100 coats were collected and last year the number climbed to 160.

Ferrell and Brock are hopeful that this year, the total will top 200.

“It seems to be growing every year,” said Ferrell.

She said some of the coats are likely to also be used in Cousin’s Adopt-a-Family program, which provides a Christmas meal and gifts for one to five families referred by an agency or resident.

A silent auction to fund that program is now underway and people are invited to visit the restaurant and bid on the gift baskets that are being showcased. They are filled with items donated by Gorge businesses and bidding ends Nov. 24.

The Adopt-a-Family program has been in existence for seven years and is organized by Nicole Studer, server/support manager, and Liz Hammack, assistant manager.

In addition to the two causes mentioned above, Cousin’s honors veterans with free meals on Veteran’s Day and supports the troops and those who have served in other ways.

“We all kind of do a lot of everything,” said Brock of the focus on charitable giving.