For the Record for November 17, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday November 17, 2017

Accidents

Wasco County

November 16, 7:48 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Dufur Valley Road. Driver lost control of vehicle due to slippery conditions causing the vehicle to go off the road. Driver sustained a head injury. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Joshua Daniel Aldrich, 39, Moro, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop at West 10th and Myrtle streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Craig Lee Marx, 48, no listed address, was arrested Thursday morning in the 400 block of Washington Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Police responded to the high school Thursday morning after staff reported a male student was in possession of marijuana. The subject was cited for unlawful possession of marijuana and a report was taken.

Theodore L. Bissell, 65, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of West 13th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street Thursday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to East 13th and Court streets Thursday afternoon after a deputy located a subject that was listed as missing person from Polk County. Polk County was advised and the subject was removed from the system as a missing person. A report was taken

David Michael Foote, 57, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Alana Faye Seidel, 28, no listed address, was arrested Thursday evening in the 900 block of Court Street on local warrants for failure to appear, post prison violations, and probation violation.

A hit and run report was taken early Friday morning from East 3rd and Washington streets.