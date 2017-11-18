Letter to the Editor: Good, bad and ugly

To the editor:

Veterans Day: The good, the bad and the ugly.

The Good: Thank you Denny’s for the Nov. 10 free Grand Slam breakfast, thank you Cousin’s for essentially the same on Nov. 11; thank you Great Clips for the free haircuts; thank you BBQ Restaurant and Lounge for the two-for-one beverage; thank you Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee and Boy Scouts for the Veterans Day parade with flags lining the streets.

Thank you to other places not mentioned that remembered Veterans Day in similar ways. It may not seem like much, but it DOES mean a lot to us!

The Bad: Shame on any business that did nothing on Veterans Day.The Ugly: The “rejection” stung. It was painful and unfortunately reminded me of the rejection I (and other vets) felt when we got off a military bus in San Francisco International Airport in August of 1971 (after being shot at for 365 days or more in Vietnam), only to be met with picket signs, beaten with broom handles, pelted with rotten eggs and called “Baby Killers.” WOW!

And our own U.S. government did not totally support us. It was called the Vietnam conflict and was never declared a war. (Wow! Could have fooled me. I sure felt like I was in a war, every second for a year.) It gave me two things…one of which I tell very, very few people. PTSD is one and the “untold number two” you will read at the end of my letter.

Enough said! Thanks for reading and caring (those who did and do.) Remember: 58,200 died and 1,620 are still MIA.

Paul R. Munsell

Partially disabled Vietnam Vet

Retired Air Force, 32 years, 10 months