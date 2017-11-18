Looking Back on November 29, 2017

20 years ago – 1997

The Dalles’ money request to the Gorge Commission for the downtown grain elevator project may hinge on what the state has to say about it. The commission Tuesday voted 10-1 to delay a decision on the loan/grant package for the elevator relocation project until it sees a mitigation plan for razing the downtown elevators that is approved by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

For students at Sherman High School, espresso is more than just a jolt of caffeine in the morning; it’s a bridge to the future. This year, Sherman High has launched a new student business to add to its two existing businesses. Jump Start Java was launched at the Sherman County Fair, with student manager Enrique Ruiz at the helm.

Kramer fields won’t be used as the building site for a new armory unless the new arrangement would be beneficial for youth sports organizations now using the fields, pledges the director of the park and recreation district. And an interruption of a ball season would not be seen as beneficial to the sports programs, said Karl Cozad, executive director of the Northern Wasco County Park and Recreation District.

40 years ago – 1977

Ralph Keeney’s library would make Horatio Alger take notice. It was Keeney’s affinity for the rags-to-riches Alger stories of the early 1900s which got it all started six years ago. Since that time, he has branched out into boys books and early comics which now fill a room in his home at 1214 E. 13th St. His collection is still growing as he keeps buying and selling. Not only does Keeney have 120 hardback Horatio Alger books, out of the 122 that were written, but he also has some 4,000 old hardcover boys books filling shelves lining all four walls of a room adjoining his house.

A new motion to move the murder trial of Steven Leroy Frady out of the jurisdiction of the circuit court here and to separate other charges against him for trial was filed this week. Frady is accused in the death of Karen Copper, The Dalles.

NEW YORK (UPI) – All is not well in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, where hundreds of ancient tombs lie “diseased” by time, weather and a century of plunder, but the Brooklyn Museum and the Coca Cola Bottling Co. are on their way to the rescue. Museum Director Michael Botwinick Tuesday told a news conference attended by U.S. and Egyptian officials that the Coca-Cola Co. of Atlanta, Ga., will underwrite the first two years of a long-term project aimed at preserving and photographing the ancient sites, and at excavating a temple complex at Karnak which he said has been barely touched.

60 years ago – 1957

Directors of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce elected George Lindsay as president for the coming year at yesterday’s luncheon meeting in Hotel Dalles Blue Room.

By United Press – A road-choking snowstorm stalled highway travel in much of the Midwest today, and severe thunderstorms lashed the South in the wake of damaging tornadoes. At least 20 persons have been killed in a series of violent storms since the weekend.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (UP) – Defense Secretary Neil H. McElroy announced today after a conference with President Eisenhower that the United States will begin to supply guided missiles to Great Britian and other European nations during 1959.

TOKYO (UP) – Many Japanese reacted angrily today to the suspended sentence given U.S. Army S3C William S. Girard, who shot and killed a Japanese woman last spring on what a Japanese judge called a “childish whim.” A three-man Japanese court today sentenced the Ottawa, Ill., soldier to three years at hard labor on the manslaughter conviction, but sentence was suspended for four years on good behavior.

80 years ago – 1937

City police took Lawrence J. Sampson, 29, to police headquarters last night just to “keep him out of mischief,” but found that they had acted too late. An examination of Sampson’s effects disclosed a number of checks written to his order which aroused the suspicion of officers. Further investigation revealed the fact that Sampson was wanted at Pendleton for passing a number of forged checks.

The current membership campaign of The Dalles Cooperative Concert association will close at 9 o’clock Saturday night, with indications today that sufficient money probably will be available for three concerts during the winter season by nationally known artists.

A pre-view of winter descended with suddenness on The Dalles and vicinity last night, leaving the area blanketed with an inch layer of wet snow, causing highway travelers delay and interrupting electric power service. Most felt of the storm’s effects were breakages to transmission lines of the Pacific Power & Light company in both west and southeast of The Dalles, which cut the city entirely from its electric supply.

Preliminary work will be started Monday, weather permitting, on the $158,000 project to construct a new 50-bed pavilion at the eastern Oregon state tuberculosis hospital here, according to advice received today by Dr. J. M. Odell, superintendent of the institution, from Malarkey and Kalander, the contractors.

100 years ago – 1917

W. K. Newell, acting food administrator for Oregon, calls the attention of those who have signed the Hoover pledge card to the importance of taking their obligation seriously, and of scrupulously keeping the conditions of the pledge. “This little pledge card, which has been signed by millions of housewives for their families, throughout the length and breadth of the nation, is no mere scrap of paper,” said Mr. Newell recently. “National conservation of food is a vital phase of this war, and it is none the less vital because it is being fought out in the American kitchen.”

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19. – Maximalists have taken over all power in Moscow after a week of fighting, said a message from the American consul general there to the state department today. A second message from Ambassador Francis at Petrograd said the Moscow fighting has been “severe.” All Americans in Moscow are safe and there has been no harm to those in Petrograd.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19. – General Pershing reported today that two American soldiers had been killed and six wounded in an engagement last Thursday. The dead are: Sergeant John Czajka, Milwaukee, and Private Stanley Janoviczz, East Boston, Massachusetts. General Pershing did not describe the fighting, but the casualties are believed to be those that were reported in recent dispatches.