For the Record for November 21, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday November 21, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

November 18, 8:00 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1500 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

November 18, 9:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 6300 block of Sevenmile Road. Vehicle was found abandoned in the area. Driver was later located and cited for criminal mischief, driving uninsured, and careless driving. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

November 18, 6:07 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 32. Driver was heading southbound when negotiating a sweeping curve.

The vehicle went onto the shoulder and onto the gravel striking several reflectors and a mile marker. When hitting the brakes, the vehicle then rolled over. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

November 18, 4:20 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2200 block of East 12th Street on a burn complaint. It was determined this was an authorized controlled burn and no problem was found.

November 19, 6:44 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1100 block of Sunflower Street on a report of a structure fire. Nothing was showing upon arrival. It was determined that this was a dryer fire that was put out by the homeowner.



The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services Friday, nine on Saturday, and six on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Terry Michael Barker, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police responded to the 2000 block of West 14th Street Friday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 500 block of Washington Street Friday morning on a report of two dogs at large. The dogs were found and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 700 block of Snipes Street after a victim reported his storage unit was broken into.

A second-degree burglary report was taken Friday morning from the 700 block of Snipes Street.

Balwinder Singh Chahal, 57, University Place, Wash., was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Police responded to the 2500 block of West 6th Street Friday morning after staff reported a female subject was attempting to remove items from her room. Female was contacted and removed from the hotel without incident.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported finding a wallet in the area. The wallet was located and taken for safekeeping. A report was taken.

Denis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, probation violation, felon in possession of a weapon, and post prison violations.

Police responded to West 2nd and Webber streets Friday afternoon after a caller reported a incident of road rage.

She stated she passed a vehicle on the freeway then exited into The Dalles when the vehicle she passed sped up, and slowed down on West 2nd Street, causing a traffic jam.

The male suspect pointed a gun at the caller.The area where the suspect was heading was checked but no suspect was found. An informational report was taken.

Mitchell David Huru, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop at West 3rd and Union streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A runaway report was taken Friday evening from the 1200 block of East 17th Street.

Curtis John-Thomas Thornton, 25, St. Helens, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Vernie Lavone Dempsey, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning on West 2nd Street dead end and is accused of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A burglary report was taken Saturday evening from the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive after a victim reported hearing two male suspects break into her home.

Daniel Edward Flock, 42, no listed address, was arrested Sunday morning in the 800 block of Richland Court and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Police responded to the 700 block of Veterans Drive Sunday morning after a caller reported that a resident was threatening to kill himself and staff.

Contact was made with the subject, who stated he did make the threats but only did so to be mean to the staff. An informational report was taken.

A missing person’s report was taken Sunday morning from the 400 block of East Scenic Drive.

The reporting party called later in the afternoon to advise he heard from the missing person and everything is ok. The subject was removed from the system.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after staff reported two teenage subjects destroyed some plants outside the business. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported finding prescription drugs. The medicine was picked up for safekeeping and a found property report was taken.

Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of two counts of post prison violations.

Caleb Tristan, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 100 block of West 4th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

Daniel Lee Wood III, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of interference with a police officer.

Shyan Rae McDaniel, 20, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

Corrie James Scanlon, 42, Portland, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Trooper responded to the 4400 block of Mill Creek Road Sunday evening after a caller reported being involved in a dispute with her teenage son. Contact was made with both parties who were counseled regarding their actions. The incident was logged.

Gilliam County

David Joseph Brault, 51, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Saturday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of driving while suspended. He was also arrested on a local warrant for failure to pay a fine.

Lee Roy Valdez, 34, Arlington, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of two counts of parole violation.

Regional Jail

Miguel Preciado Ortega, 31, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Taeg Voss Chaston, 18, Washougal, Wash., was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal mischief.

Marshall Allen Johnson, 35, Dufur, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for fourth-degree assault, menacing, and harassment.

Jose Ernesto Garcia, 42, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for harassment.

Dillon Shane Simmons, 25, Wasco, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Brett Alan Huckaby, 57, Mosier, was arrested Friday evening in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.