Health center scores $13.2M loan

John Huffman, in his new role as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, announced Monday that the agency was investing $13.2 million to improve access to health care services for Gorge communities.

The loan will be used by One Community Health, a nonprofit provider, to replace its Hood River dental and medical complex, 1220 Indian Creek Road.

“My guess is that we’ve outgrown that building six or seven years ago,” said David Edwards, chief executive officer.

The new building will include 20 medical rooms, 18 dental operatories, as well as space to support team-based care, a residency program and meet anticipated growth needs.

One Community Health currently serves a client base of 11,000 but officials believe the expanded facility will enable professionals to help more families.

“A thriving rural America starts with healthy people, which means treating the whole person,” said Huffman. “USDA is committed to ensuring that rural communities have access to modern health care facilities that provide a full range of medical services. USDA is proud to help finance this critical facility for low-income residents of the Gorge.”

One Community Health is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center that was founded in 1986 to serve low-income families and migrant and seasonal farmworkers in the Mid-Columbia region.

The center now has facilities in The Dalles (10th and Webber streets) as well as Hood River and serves not only Wasco and Hood River counties in Oregon but Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington.

Services provided by the nonprofit include behavioral health and enabling services, as well as primary medical and dental care.

Edwards said, despite the crowded conditions, One Community Health has managed to continue growing its programs.

“We’ve been doing the best we can.” he said. “It’s a pretty exciting time as we try to push the envelope and adding space will allow more collaboration.”

Edwards said One Community Health has been looking at its build options for about three years, so officials are ready to roll ahead, and even have an architect lined up.

The new building will be constructed on the current two-acre site and Edwards said a general contractor will be chosen by the end of 2017.

“We hope to break ground by the end of next summer and open our new facility in May of 2019,” he said.

Huffman vacated his elected office as representative of House District 59 in late October to take his current position. He was selected by the Trump Administration, in part, because of his 10 years of legislative experience, where he represented rural communities and helped implement solutions to their challenges.

In a Nov. 20 press release, Huffman stated that USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to expand economic opportunities and create jobs in outlying communities. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, homeownership and community services, such as schools, public safety, high-speed internet access, and health care.

Nationwide, USDA invested more than $1 billion in rural health care in 2017 through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.