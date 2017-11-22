For the Record for November 22, 2017

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday November 22, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

November 20, 9:49 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 200 block of Union Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

November 20, 10:26 a.m. – Single vehicle, minor injury crash, Shearer’s Bridge in Tygh Valley. Caller reported that a pickup had gone over the bridge and two occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and get to shore. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

No information was made available by the department on this date.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 500 block of East 11th Street Monday morning after a caller he was being stalked by a male suspect. Suspect was located and trespassed from the property. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 1600 block of Garrison Street after a caller reported someone took a flower pot and damaged her daughter’s vehicle.

An identity theft report was taken Monday morning from an undisclosed location by the department.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 1000 block of Federal Street after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.

Juan Martin Perez Hammond, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 700 block of Pomona Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 33, no listed address, was arrested Monday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 100 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into overnight and had some items stolen from inside.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Dufur school Monday morning after staff reported a student was observed to be in possession of tobacco last week. The student was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and a report was taken.

Sherman County

Robert Henry Van Sickle, 48, Hermiston, was arrested Monday evening in Biggs Junction and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.

Regional Jail

Steven Randolph Neal, 50, Wishram, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Monday after being arrested on a local warrant for post prison violations.