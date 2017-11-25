0

Community Thanksgiving

Margo Vankat, right, serves potatoes at St. Mary's Academy during the Community Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Organizers said the flow of diners was steady throughout the day, supported by a host of volunteers who were busy serving, preparing and cleaning.

Margo Vankat, right, serves potatoes at St. Mary's Academy during the Community Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Organizers said the flow of diners was steady throughout the day, supported by a host of volunteers who were busy serving, preparing and cleaning. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Saturday, November 25, 2017

Margo Vankat, right, serves potatoes at St. Mary's Academy during the Community Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Organizers said the flow of diners was steady throughout the day, supported by a host of volunteers who were busy serving, preparing and cleaning.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)