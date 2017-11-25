Letter to the Editor: Example of teamwork

To the editor:

On Nov. 11, 2017, a dedication ceremony was held at the Columbia Gorge Veterans’ Museum located next door to The Dalles American Legion Post 19, which donated the space.

There are so many people who worked diligently to make my vision a reality: Jean Maxwell assumed the task of spearheading this project; Lisa Commander obtained grant monies and donations; PUD; City of The Dalles; Oliver’s Floor Covering and many, many more people who donated time, monies and labor. The Patriot Guard Riders stood in front of the museum in shifts for most of the day and made a great contribution of time and energy.

Items have been donated by many military veterans and/or their families. If you have not visited the museum yet, please do so. This is a small part of our local military history. This is another example of what can be accomplished by a great community working together.

Les Cochenour

The Dalle