Letter to the Editor: Healthcare for all

To the editor:

Measure 101 will arrive as a single-issue ballot in January, asking voters to support the existing healthcare plan that ensures that 95 percent of Oregonians and 100 percent of children have access to healthcare. It creates a fee on insurance companies, hospitals and managed care organizations to make basic healthcare affordable and accessible to every Oregonian. This is the system that 49 states in America currently use, and it’s one that’s proven to work.

My own health insurance through the ACA works for me, especially because I no longer have to worry about exclusion due to pre-existing conditions and I have plenty - including Osteoporosis. Through yearly monitoring and medication of this low bone density condition over the last 5 years, my bone density status has improved and I no longer need medication and bone density scans will now only be required every 5 years.

Everyone deserves health care and it should be a right, not a privilege. In Oregon we have the opportunity to ensure that right by supporting the existing health care plan by voting yes on Measure 101.

Show your support today by taking the pledge at yesforhealthcare.org/pledge and join me in voting YES on Measure 101 in January!

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles