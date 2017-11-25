Letter to the Editor: No exclusion zone

To the editor:

We do not support the creation of a downtown exclusion zone. This would simply push offenders outside the zone to the nearby businesses and residents, as well as the city-wide neighborhoods. The laws and ordinances pertain to all people and include the entire town — not just a select area of group of people. Laws and ordinances that exist already need to be enforced and specific new ones need to be created if the current ones are inadequate. The police should be serving the entire town, not just the downtown area.

Elt and Laurie Fadness

The Dalles