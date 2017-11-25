TD girls’ soccer hands out season awards

Varsity seniors Megan Burdine, Emma Weir and Alexia Tapia were saluted one final time, and the quartet of all-Columbia River Conference winners Addie Klindt, Victoria Barragan, Molly Taylor and Courtney Hert received a round of applause for solid soccer campaigns during the girls’ year-end banquet last Friday at The Dalles Middle School.

The Dalles had enough players to fill both varsity and junior varsity rosters, and the numbers should increase next year based on the program’s success and an influx of incoming freshman athletes joining the ranks.

“I am looking forward to picking up where we left off next year,” TD head coach Oscar Nunez said. “We are losing three seniors and we had a big squad this year, so we will almost have a full varsity team returning. We also had a strong freshman class, and we have another talented class coming in next year, so the future is looking very bright for our program.”

The Dalles started out the first month of the season with a 0-6-1 record, but managed a 2-3-1 record in Columbia River Conference play, defeated Mac-Hi by a 4-1 margin and tied with Redmond, 1-1, in a non-league match.

In eight of the team’s 15 matches, the defense gave up two goals or fewer, going 3-3-2 when that occurred.

Taylor, one of the Hawks’ top defenders, was a second-team recipient and was ­ voted on by her teammates as the varsity group’s Most Valuable Player.

Hert, another second-team winner, picked up the 110-percent award, and Tapia had her name called as Most Inspirational.

The final votes were tight for Most Improved, so the top three vote getters highlighting the night were the freshman trio of Hert, Zara Voodre and MaKenna Wilcox.

“I was very happy with the team’s picks for awards this year,” Nunez said. “All of those girls were the backbone of our program this year. It’s exciting to have all but one of them back next season.”

At the start of the fall campaign, Nunez called upon Jason Harrah to work with the junior varsity squad, and the results were favorable under the watch of the first-year coach.

When all the votes were tabulated, the junior varsity team named Voodre and Mercy Iaulualo as co-Most Valuable Player winners.

For their tireless effort and improved skill set, freshman defender Gina Rucoba and junior defender Isabella Gonzalez received the team’s 110-percent awards.

The Most Inspirational Player on the junior varsity squad was freshman midfielder Iliana Moreno, and another freshman standout, Erika Burdine, had her name called as the team’s Most Improved.

“Our junior varsity team impressed me with their great attitude,” Nunez added. “They had fun every day, regardless of the results.

“These girls are the future of our program and I️ feel like Jason did a great job helping the girls develop their fundamentals.

“You could really see the improvement at the end of the season.”

Losing Tapia, Weir and Megan Burdine is going hurt by next fall, but Nunez is confident that he can find a few pieces to fill those huge roles moving forward.

“We are sad to lose those three seniors,” Nunez said. “I have been watching two of those girls (Emma and Alexia) play for four years and have enjoyed being able to watch their growth both as a parent and coach. Megan Burdine was a great addition to our team. She came in with a very positive attitude and a hard work ethic. We were really happy to get her late in our tryout week.”

To find out more about offseason workouts or scrimmages, call Nunez at 503-913-4645.