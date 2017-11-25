TDHS graduate awarded Bronze Star

As a daredevil kid who didn’t suffer too many scrapes growing up, Garron Dahle was cool and confident, with an uncanny ability to measure risk, his dad said.

It’s a skillset that has served him well in his military career as a special operations combat controller — someone who orchestrates multiple airborne assets in combat situations — and recently earned him a Bronze Star Medal.

The 2002 graduate of The Dalles High School received the medal, for meritorious service, on Nov. 4 at a ceremony in Portland. It is the fourth highest individual military award.

The award stems from a 10-week period in Afghanistan in 2015, from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15, during intense actions in Helmand Province that resulted in a major setback to Al Qaeda in the region, according to the Oregon National Guard general who presented Dahle the medal.

He was commended for several actions, including “exceptionally meritorious service” during four raids that directly resulted in 52 enemies killed in action, eight wounded and the destruction of one technical vehicle equipped with an anti-aircraft artillery piece, according to the narrative accompanying the award.

His team also proved decisive in the success of an operation that collectively resulted in 157 enemy killed in action, the destruction of four major weapons caches, and decimation of an Al Qaeda training camp that was hailed as “the most significant raid against Al Qaeda in the past 15 years.”

That was Dahle’s fourth deployment to Afghanistan.

His combat controller team gets attached to special operations teams from the various branches of service, be it Navy Seals, Army Green Berets, or Marine special operations command.

Dahle is a master sergeant in the 125th Special Tactics Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard, based in Portland. Combat controllers are one of two teams that serve as the Air Force component of special operations forces.

He said people don’t expect the Air National Guard to be in the special operations business. “We get some odd looks.”

His work now is mostly with natural disaster relief — including responding to the hurricanes in the U.S. this year — and training, both domestically and of special forces teams abroad.

His father, Tim Dahle, said he wasn’t surprised when his son got the medal, since “he’s a very, very able man and dedicated to his service. I was not surprised, but I was proud and pleased.”

He said Garron comes from a long line of people who have served, including both great-grandfathers, his grandfather, his brother Gabriel – a Marine who served in Iraq -- and multiple cousins.

And his son’s reaction to getting the medal? “It doesn’t make for very good reading, but I don’t really care,” Garron Dahle said. “It’s a distraction. I just take care of my team, get them all home, and come back home to my family. I’m just doing my job.”

He said what his teammates have done is “extraordinary” and they’re happy to see others get recognized, “but of course, we’re gonna rip on each other pretty hard” when that happens.

“It’s really a close-knit group of guys. We’d die for each other. There’s really nothing like it.”

Combat controllers carry a couple extra radios that the others don’t have, which allows them to do air-to-ground integration.

“You’re still clearing houses and duking it out, but when things start getting real heavy, you gotta start calling in air strikes,” he said of his role.

“I like shooting, I like talking to aircraft. I like what I do,” he said.

At 34, he’s one of the old guys in the special forces world. He said his body is “wrecked” by now — back, knees, shoulders — “but the military does a pretty good job of managing us physically.”

He said he plans on doing his job “as long as my body holds up.”

He said of battlefield situations: “It’s kind of weird when bullets are flying, and things start blowing up, you get this focus. Everything kind of slows down and makes sense and you get into a rhythm and afterwards you’re like, ‘Phew!’”

When air support is needed, he coordinates with air assets that are all stacked overhead at different altitudes, with different weapon and sensor options.

The ground force commander looks to the combat controller to make those tactical decisions as to what assets get used where. It can range from drones to helicopters to fighters and bombers.

Dahle’s Bronze Star narrative states that he served as the primary air traffic controller at an unsecured airfield in one of the most volatile districts in Afghanistan. He also served with “immense competence and unmatched professionalism” in planning a complex mission to target a major Al Qaeda safe-haven.

During that mission, Dahle controlled 24 aircraft over a 26-hour period in unforgiving mountainous terrain.

“You have to assess the tactical problems where your enemy is, what they’re doing and try to help figure out the best platform and the best munition to counter that threat,” Dahle said.

Enemy holed up in a cave require different firepower than enemy hidden in a treeline, for example.

In the field as he helps coordinate airstrikes; he will write down information or simply store it in his head. “It can get a little bit sticky, especially when you’ve been up for three days and you’re carrying 100 pounds of nonsense.”

According to the narrative about Dahle’s medal, in close quarters fighting “he killed one enemy with his rifle while controlling precision close air support that killed two enemy fighters killed via air to ground strikes.”

He said of the incident, “You’re moving through some nasty terrain and engaging some guys up close. I just had the angle.” The enemy he shot was probably 20 meters away.

In addition to raids in Helmand Province, he also forward deployed to Kunduz Province in northern Afghanistan to participate in operations to retake key terrain from the Taliban, according to the narrative for his medal.

And finally, he was also commended for being an integral partner in a training exercise with Afghan special operations forces.

Combat controllers have to know everything about all the air assets at their disposal, from payloads to optics to what they need to operate. For example, landing zone criteria for certain platforms.

Dahle’s work is both academic and highly physical. He took two years of training, including dive school and freefall school. He works out daily, on company time. He is expected to maintain a high level of physical readiness.

A middling student in high school who only got good enough grades to continue playing football, he has found his stride in the military and has graduated at the top of the class in most courses he’s taken.

After high school, he joined the National Guard and was at Lane Community College studying aeronautical science. In 2005 he learned about the special operations combat controller position. “It was kind of conceptual at the time, but they need radio people and I thought, ‘Oh cool, I know about radios.’”

Then he heard more enticing details: you get to ride dirt bikes and jump out of planes. Dirt bikes and ATVs are really good for getting to advantageous terrain where you can oversee the battlefield, he said.

He skydives for fun, and has his own parachute. “There’s something so calming about flipping out of an airplane,” he said.

He said when work keeps him behind the computer, “It’s not an environment that our types were meant to deal with, so we need things like [skydiving] to help keep us sane.”

He said his wife, who was a college athlete, is “very practical and organized, and I thrive on chaos, so it’s a pretty good combo.”