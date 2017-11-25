What's Happening from November 26

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

NOVEMBER

Tuesday, November 28

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center.

Thursday, November 30

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: No noon meeting.



DECEMBER

Friday, December 1

CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Festival of Trees consists of a live tree auction and silent auction. Doors open 6 p.m., auction begins at 7 p.m. At The Dalles Civic Auditorium. A free community day follows Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, December 2

CHRISTMAS TREES: Family viewing of trees, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Opportunity for photos with Santa as a fundraiser.