What's Happening from November 26

NOVEMBER
Tuesday, November 28
LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center.
Thursday, November 30
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: No noon meeting.
DECEMBER
Friday, December 1
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Festival of Trees consists of a live tree auction and silent auction. Doors open 6 p.m., auction begins at 7 p.m. At The Dalles Civic Auditorium. A free community day follows Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, December 2
CHRISTMAS TREES: Family viewing of trees, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Opportunity for photos with Santa as a fundraiser.
