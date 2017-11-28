Crosstalk: A bird’s eye view of holiday rush

I remember years ago, while living in West Seattle, I gave in to a strange and unusual urge to watch a movie on the big screen and ended up at a mall south of town by the airport.

Having navigated there via some arterial streets mid-morning, I found an open parking spot and wandered into the theater.

I was disappointed to discover that there wasn't a single movie playing that I actually wanted to watch. Or perhaps the urge had left me.

I walked outside to my car, and realized that the parking lot was full – not just the parking spaces, but the access roads and every street in and out of the area.

Major arterials and even the Interstate highway were at a standstill for miles around. I wasn't going anywhere.

I puzzled over it for a moment, and realized I'd made a major tactical error in terms of timing: It was the last shopping day before Christmas and the horde had arrived in force. I was trapped in the middle of the consumer holiday hurricane. I suppose that’s what happens when you ignore an important national holiday.

For a time I entertained myself watching the the ebb and flow of the crowds circulating through the mall to the accompaniment of cheerful songs about red-nosed reindeer, winter wonderlands and dreams of snow. They didn't seem very cheerful, more like stressed-out cattle being driven into the chutes of a meat packing plant than happy holiday shoppers.

Having grown up in the Oregon backwoods, it all seemed very strange. Eventually I curled up in the back seat of my car and took a nap.

A good many hours went by before I managed to exit the area and return home, and by then I was suffering from a bad case of culture shock.

Even today, Christmas shopping makes me shudder, a neurotic condition triggered by large crowds of consumers and Christmas shopping music. My first attack this year occurred on Thanksgiving day when I dropped by the store for an egg, my gingerbread recipe calling for three eggs, and me having only two.

The crowds weren't too bad, nobody in their right mind shops on Thanksgiving afternoon, but Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was playing, followed by I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas, and I could feel the neurosis building as I bought my eggs and exited past the Salvation Army bell ringer outside as quickly as I could.

Of course, complaining about the shopping crowds in The Dalles is a little silly, compared to those in Seattle or Portland.

The season is upon us and music will flow nonstop from now until Christmas Eve, and the day after Christmas the flow will reverse as gifts are returned or exchanged. Eventually, however, the season will be behind us.

I will avoid it all as much as possible, but in the coming weeks I will in fact enjoy watching the Christmas lights go up around town and walking through the downtown corridor to admire the holiday displays and painted windows. December is a dark month, and there is no better way to lighten the mood than stringing lights and tinsel, or painting snowmen or Christmas bells on a window.

There will be plenty of Christmas music to enjoy, like the many grade school performances planned. They may well sing Rudolph or White Christmas, but their enthusiasm and free-form renditions of these holiday standards are far less painful than the polished elevator music you hear at the store.

Kids, unlike retail marketers, understand what the holiday is all about. I knew what it was all about myself, back in the last century when I was a kid and could actually enjoy a Christmas story or sing all 12 versus of a Christmas song without going postal.

Merry Christmas!

— Mark Gibson