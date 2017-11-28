Fitzgerald joins Chronicle staff

I’m excited to introduce myself as the newest addition to the staff at The Dalles Chronicle.

I grew up in Hillsboro as the second of three girls. My hobbies include cooking, chilling with animals like a Disney princess, and traveling however far and frequently I can afford.

I graduated from the University of Portland this past May with an English literature degree, nearly $30,000 in debt, and a desire to do work that I care about — all of which bring me here, to the Chronicle.

I’ve had a passion for stories since I picked up my first book (Goodnight Gorilla, by Peggy Rathman) and have been writing my own since I was old enough to hold a pencil. Once I got a taste of storytelling, my life became a whirlwind of finding new stories and ways to tell them, and eventually I branched out into photography and video.

Stories — fiction and non-fiction alike, in whatever form they take — are how I believe we bring communities together, solve problems, and connect to one another. For me, journalism is a way to get to know people of all different backgrounds and, ultimately, to be a force of good in the world.

I look forward to making my mark at the Chronicle and getting to know the stories of this community.