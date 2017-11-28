For the Record for November 28, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday November 28, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

November 24, 6:43 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

November 25, 5:25 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, Memaloose rest stop. Deputy assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

November 22, 3:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 82. One driver was cited for failure to drive within a lane. A report was taken.

November 24, 10:08 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 30 near River Road. Witnesses stated that the involved vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and rolled over when negotiating the curve in the road. Driver was lifeflighted to a hospital in Washington and is suspected of driving under the influence of intoxicants. A report was taken and the crash is under investigation.

November 27, 9:33 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 23. Unit one was passing vehicles in the fast lane when it hit a patch of black ice, causing the vehicle to fishtail, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the road and then came onto the road in the opposite lane of travel striking another vehicle. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

November 24, 5:27 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Court Street on a report of a fire alarm. Nothing was showing upon arrival. The alarm was activated from the basement and staff reported no problem could be found. Crew did a walkthrough of the area and found no problem also. The alarm was reset.

November 25, 10:50 a.m. – Crew responded to West 1st Street on a report of a fire under the bridge above the intersection next to the railroad tracks. Crew made contact with law enforcement who was in the area of the fire. A small warming fire was located in a very safe area. No problem was found with the fire.

November 25, 12:11 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2700 block of Old Dufur Road on a report of a large fire. Property was located where the owner was burning within local burning regulations and no problem was found.

November 26, 3:16 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street on a burn complaint. A small fire pit was found on arrival and they were burning branches from a tree. The fire was being used as a warming fire and no problem was found.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, two on Saturday, six on Sunday, and eight on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Emily Keagan Smith, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Kathryn Gayle Granados, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1800 block of East 12th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of criminal non-support, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Anjel Dustin Granados, 32, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of criminal non-support and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Wednesday evening after staff reported they had a female suspect in custody for shoplifting. Suspect was cited for second-degree theft and released. A report was taken.

An assault report was taken early Thursday morning from the 2500 block of West 8th Street.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday afternoon after state police dispatch reported a denial of an attempted weapons purchase took place. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Friday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some medication was stolen from her vehicle.

Steven Joseph Sprague, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 500 block of East 1st Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some money was stolen from her vehicle.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 1700 block of Oakwood Drive and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 11th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported a possible party involving juveniles. Several subjects were contacted but only one was under the influence of intoxicants. She was cited and released for minor in possession of intoxicants and released to her mother. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 1400 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled overnight and had some items stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported someone dented the hood of her vehicle.

A burglary report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1000 block of Court Street after a victim reported her home was entered and had some items missing from within.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 10th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported her foster son was out of control. An informational report was taken.

A runaway report was taken Sunday evening from the 1000 block of Snipes Street. The mother called back later in the evening to report the juvenile had returned.

Terry Michael Barker, 60, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning near West 8th and Chenowtih streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Kyle Brian Long, 29, no listed address, was arrested early Monday morning near East 12th and J streets and is accused of parole violation.

Thor Lynn, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 2200 block of East 9th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault and three counts of parole violation.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1000 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled and had some items stolen from within.

Police responded to the middle school Monday afternoon after staff reported a student was on campus with marijuana. The juvenile was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released to parents. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 800 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported her garage was tagged with graffiti.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday evening from the 1300 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported someone kicked the fender to his vehicle.

Chandon Leish Girl, 28, Tigard, was arrested Monday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from the regional jail after staff reported an inmate had damaged some property.

Deputy responded to the 1700 block of West 6th Street Thursday evening after assisting city police with a suicidal subject. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to the Mosier Friday evening after staff reported a subject was back in their care after being incarcerated for several months and is intoxicated. Caller was concerned this violated the suspect’s probation but it did not. An informational report was taken.

Hezekiha John Petty, 38, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 3000 block of West 10th Street and is accused of strangulation and interference with making a police report.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 1100 block of Starlight Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her property.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported her dog was stolen by a man who was watching her dog and he was refusing to return it.

The victim called later in the evening to advise she was able to retrieve the animal and declined to pursue charges.

Oregon State Police

A driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Sunday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 104.

Gilliam County

Mark David Borghese, 52, Arlington, was arrested Wednesday evening in Arlington and is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Cleve Barry Liston, 39, Arlington, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree criminal trespass, and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a warrant for three counts of first-degree failure to appear.

Lisa Marie Liston, 39, Arlington, was arrested Monday evening in Arlington and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Regional Jail

Dillon Lee Frantz, 26, Vancouver, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Tyler James Burris, 25, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation and three counts of post-prison violations.

Teri Ann Bichler, 48, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree forgery.

Mark Edward Justice, 48, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for interference with a police officer.

John Louis Novotne, 81, Beaverton, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

John Wade Novotne, 57, Sheridan, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Parole & Probation

Ashley Marie Russell, 28, The Dalles, was arrested in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.