‘Tis the Season

Santa brings Christmas greetings to the downtown corridor, where he will be giving sleigh rides through the season.

As of Tuesday, November 28, 2017

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Videographers from Immense Imagery focus on a group of parade goers on Third Street in front of Clocktower Ales.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Riders wave from the Kiwanis float.

The Dalles opened the holiday season in a big way Friday evening with the annual Starlight Parade that had entries based on the theme A Storybook Christmas.

