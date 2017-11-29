Carpet cleaners ready for work

Whether you are getting ready for a holiday party, or wanting to get rid of the traffic patterns in your rug afterward, All Seasons Professional Carpet Cleaning & Restoration is on the job.

“We offer in-depth cleaning that meets the white glove test,” said Jared Snyder, owner of the business that prides itself on total transformations.

His mobile service based in The Dalles also offers 24-hour emergency response to water disasters that call for deflooding and dry-outs. He arrives with air movers and de-humidifiers to get the situation under control in a short period of time.

“You can call me anytime,” said Snyder. “The quicker you do the cleanup, the less damage there is.”

All Seasons also offers HVAC duct cleaning, rubbish removal, janitorial services, upholstery cleaning, tile/concrete floor cleaning; automotive carpet care, rug repair, pressure washing, window cleaning and stubborn spot removal.

“Our edge in the market is that we use one of the most powerful machines on the market,” said Snyder.

He also works with property managers to clean up rentals after the occupants move out, and with real estate agents to get homes ready to show.

“I’m a natural organizer,” he said. “I have two kids (ages 10 and 3) so I know about cleaning.”

Snyder said he was able to get the business up and running with a startup loan through the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District.

All Seasons is licensed, bonded and insured, with a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee.

The cost for rug cleaning ranges from 25 cents per square foot for unoccupied areas to 35 cents. Snyder will pick up and deliver area rugs in a 24-hour turnaround service.

All Seasons operates not only in The Dalles, but in other Gorge communities on both sides of the Columbia River. Snyder has a mechanical background and experience in the detail cleaning business in Portland, where he worked on yachts and vehicles.

Seven years ago, Snyder came to the Gorge and, for a time, owned and operated the Thirsty Woman Pub in Mosier. He has lived in The Dalles for five years.

For more information on All Seasons, call 541-249-5660 or email JR.Snyd@gmail.com.