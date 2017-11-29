For the Record for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday November 29, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Crews responded to six calls for Emergency Medical Services on Tuesday.



Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 600 block of Wasco reported Tuesday morning that three vehicles have been parked in the area for six months. All of the vehicles had expired tags and the matter was forwarded to codes enforcement.

An officer ran the license plate of a pickup in front of him Tuesday morning and learned that the vehicle owner had a suspended driver’s license since 2014.

The vehicle pulled into the Eagles parking lot where the officer could see the DMV photo of the owner of the vehicle matched the driver. The driver was cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended and advised to not get behind the wheel again.

John Dale Heebink, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Seventh Street and is accused of two counts of first-degree failure to appear.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday morning that a neighbor’s goat was in her yard. Police took the goat to its owner’s house.

A caller reported Tuesday afternoon that a hit and run happened Saturday in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street.

A caller downtown reported Tuesday afternoon that a vehicle had been parked for over a week and wanted it marked as abandoned. The owner of the vehicle said an automotive shop was supposed to be working on it. He said he would move it.

A woman came to the police station Tuesday afternoon to report she was rear-ended last week by a driver who admitted fault and gave her his name and number. But now she can’t get a hold of the man. She wanted a case number for insurance purposes.

A caller at East Seventh and Kelly reported Tuesday afternoon a motorhome keeps parking in front of her house and people are living in it. They come and go. Matter forwarded to codes enforcement.

A caller at Chenowith Elementary reported Tuesday afternoon a dog was chasing after and nipping at kids on the playground. The dog was gone upon officer arrival.

A caller reported her 17-year-old son missing Tuesday afternoon. Report taken.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday afternoon a possibly homeless person came in with a damaged device wanting it fixed. He was told repairs couldn’t be done and he left, but came back and presented a threatening note. Owner he would be trespassed if he came back to the store.

A fender bender was reported in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Tuesday afternoon.

An abandoned auto at West Sixth and Pentland was marked Tuesday afternoon and the matter was forwarded to codes enforcement.

A person at East 12th and Dry Hollow reported Tuesday afternoon Christmas decorations that were stolen from her yard last year are the same decorations that a neighbor has on 12th Street.

A caller in the 700 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday afternoon that a cell phone was stolen off a counter and they have suspect information and video. Later, the suspect called and said he thought the phone was his and he didn’t realize he picked it up. He said he was coming back to return it.

A caller in the 2100 block of East 16th Street reported Tuesday evening that her husband was yelling at her. She and husband were advised to call police if needed. No crime.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening that a witness told him an elderly woman shoved a shopping cart from about 10 feet away toward a cart return, but the cart hit and dented his car. An officer located the woman, who was willing turn over her r information so the issue could be resolved.

An officer was out with a man at West Sixth and Ash Tuesday evening when the man reported chest pains. He was given a criminal summons on a warrant before being taken to the hospital.

A caller in the 1200 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening that his renter took mail out of their shared mailbox and threw it in the yard. He wanted the incident documented.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 14th Street reported Tuesday evening that they came home and found the house trashed. They had possible suspects. Report taken.

A caller in the 100 block of West Fourth Street reported Tuesday evening hearing a fight next door. Police found it was verbal only, and things were thrown, but no assault occurred. They were warned about disorderly conduct.

A caller from the hospital reported Tuesday evening that a patient took off running with an IV still in his arm. Police were unable to locate the man.

A caller in the 2700 block of West 7th Street reported Tuesday evening that a man and woman were arguing, and the man was dragging the girl down the street. Contacted by police, they gave differing accounts of how a phone was broken. The man had a scratch on neck, but neither wanted police action.

A caller reported Tuesday evening she lost her iPhone and tracked it to the 2400 block of West 10th Street. Report taken.

A hospital supervisor reported Tuesday evening a nurse reported a younger man was wandering around the parking lot and followed her to her car. When she grabbed her phone he left. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the man. The hospital called again later to report the man came back into the ER foyer to get coffee and then went back outside. They also reported he possibly got into another car without permission.

Wasco County

Deputy advises Tuesday morning that an abandoned camp trailer found in the rock pit off Highway 197, milepost 14 needs to be towed. State police will handle, believed vehicle was on state property.

A harassment report was taken Tuesday morning after a caller reported that she and her partner were almost run over by a truck on the 100 block of Lakeway. Caller reported the vehicle made a slow crawl towards her and her partner while they weren’t near the road. Caller believes this may have been in retaliation for a report her partner had previously submitted against the driver for riding an ATV on a closed road. Deputy will attempt to contact suspect.

Caller complained that subjects were trespassing in the care facility where his mother resides, getting into the dumpster and throwing things around. Caller said he will pursue trespass charges. Report taken.

Man came into the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning to report the theft of his weedeater, valued at approximately $300, from his home in the 5000 block of Chenowith Road sometime in the last month. Report taken.

Deputy responded to a complaint mid-morning on Tuesday concerning two cows out in the 3600 block of Old Dufur Road. Owner got them back in pasture.

Caller reported two emaciated horses around Celilo Village Tuesday afternoon. While one of the horses was noticeably thin, police found food and water available.