TD man, Underwood woman accused of home invasion robbery

An Underwood woman was arrested Nov. 17 for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree theft, all charges that stemmed from an incident earlier this year.

Leesa Combs, 38, was lodged in the Klickitat County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

The other suspect in the crime, Rodney George, 30, of The Dalles was already in custody.

He was wanted by the Oregon Department of Corrections on an unrelated charge and is awaiting extradition to Washington.

According to the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, the crimes occurred on the night of Jan. 3, when a citizen was home alone at his residence off Catherine Creek Road.

An adult man and woman arrived at his front door, claiming they were having car trouble. They asked to come inside the home and use the citizen’s phone. He allowed the two inside and engaged in conversation with them for a few minutes.

George then allegedly struck the citizen on the head with a metal club, causing substantial injury, which took the man to the floor.

The subjects then demanded to know where any money was located. They quickly located about $20,000 in cash.



Fearing for his life, the victim then fought the suspects. A struggle ensued, but the victim managed to escape and run for help, at which time the suspects fled the area.

Deputies responded to the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to Skyline Hospital where he was treated and later released.



As the victim did not know the identity of the suspects, a months-long investigation ensued.



Through the investigative process, and with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, the suspects were later identified.

The investigation is continuing and additional arrest(s) in the case are expected, said a sheriff’s office press release.

George has a long criminal history that includes multiple drug arrests.