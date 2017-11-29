TDMS athletes picked to play in all-state games

To help raise awareness and support for the more than 500,000 kids in foster care nationally, Portland-area coach Matt Williams came up with a plan to start the inaugural Oregon All-State Football showcase for the top middle school athletes from across the state in a three-game event on June 30, 2018 in Eugene.

These games pit the best sixth-through-eighth grade players from the Portland and surrounding area (Team Metro) versus the rest of the state (Team Oregon).

Representing The Dalles are seventh grade standouts, Mynoah Iaulualo, Kade Wilson, Dawson Heka and Styles DeLeon.

“These guys are the future of our program,” said The Dalles High School varsity coach Steve Sugg. “That seventh grade team has a good group of kids. They have been successful in baseball, basketball and football. What we are trying to do is get the core group out there to get them some exposure. Hopefully they can come back and inspire their teammates to get excited about football.”

Iaulualo is a 5-foot-10 inch, 240-pound defensive tackle, Wilson (5-7, 130) boasts a dual-threat skill set at quarterback and is a ball-hawking presence from his free safety position.

Heka (5-1, 107) is a speedy running back and a hard-hitting linebacker, and DeLeon (5-3, 95) brings quickness, coverage skills and good hands to the receiver position, as well as cornerback.

That quartet was part of a TDMS squad that wrapped up the 2017 fall season with a perfect 6-0 record and outscored their opponents by a 135-27 margin.

In six games, the Wildcats averaged 22.5 points a contest, hitting 20 or more points four times, including lopsided wins over Armand Larive (32-0) and Sandstone (44-0). The defense held teams to one touchdown or fewer five times, with three shutouts.

“I want to thank their coach Nate Timmons for working with them and giving them all the tools to enjoy success on and off the field,” Sugg said. “With good coaching at the lower levels, it will really help our high school program. They have all the fundamental skills and a winning pedigree that will definitely help The Dalles High School for many years.”

All the players selected, along with the coaching staff of each team, will report to the University of Oregon dorms on June 27 and stay through June 30.

Players and coaches will enjoy meals and practices at the University of Oregon facilities, and each night, the athletes will be involved in teambuilding activities, such as laser tag, miniature golfing, bowling, a water park trip, or to attend sporting events.

Guest speakers will be in attendance to help give the kids some pointers on how to effectively become a leader and what they can do to help end bullying on campus.

“Some of the big things in any program is to cultivate team camaraderie, display leadership, create a family atmosphere and exude solid citizenship,” Sugg added. “We want all our athletes to understand that football is more than practices and the games, it is about being examples for other kids to look up to.”

Just a few years away from high school and college, Sugg said this event is a great way for these athletes to make a name for themselves in terms of recruiting.

Once an impression is made, more athletes can get the exposure needed to create a pipeline in the future.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for those four kids and their parents because their names will be out there now,” Sugg said. “They will get the chance to meet new kids and make friends, learn from other coaches and really set themselves up. They can now show the rest of the state that The Dalles has quality, well-rounded athletes that can make a difference on and off the field.”

To find out about the program or to nominate athletes, email oregonallstategame@gmail.com.