Workaround sought for school traffic

Dry Hollow Elementary has the school district’s most congested drop-off/pick-up situation, and a proposal was made to the school board last week that could help lighten the load in several ways.

Kathy Fitzpatrick, the mobility manager for the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, laid out some options for the North Wasco County School District 21 board to consider last Tuesday.

First was joining an employee program that rewarded alternate routes to work other than the “single occupancy vehicle.” That can be things like walking, biking or carpooling.

Second was taking the steps necessary to apply in November 2018 for a state grant from a $20 million fund set up to build infrastructure aimed at making it safe to get to school.

As a part of adding two modular classrooms at Dry Hollow several years ago, the district is required by the city of The Dalles to make a traffic safety and improvement plan to address issues with pedestrians, vehicle parking and student drop-off/pick-up. Some of the congestion problem is about behaviors, not infrastructure, said District Superintendent Candy Armstrong. Encouraging more walking and carpooling could help ease congestion.

Armstrong said even in the case of students who can ride the bus, for example, often they are driven to school by car, and that is a behavior that is tough to change.

Fitzpatrick said if the district did sign up for the employee program, called Commute Options, the cost would be $20 per year per active employee, and her organization would handle all the administrative aspects of it.

Fitzpatrick told the board, “We’re here to help, we’re not here to make you do one more thing.”

She said Commute Options is a non-profit organization that contracts with MCEDD. The Bend-based non-profit has a goal of actively promoting walking, biking, telecommuting and using public transportation as a way to reduce the significant impact of driving alone and to enhance quality of life.

Through Commute Options, for every 45 days a school employee used an option other than driving alone, they get a $20 gift certificate to the local company of their choice.

Employees would track their trips through Commute Option’s “drivelessconnect.com” website.

The drivelessconnect website is also a portal for finding carpooling buddies for everything from work to travel spots.

Fitzpatrick said MCEDD already runs the Commute Options program for others. “We’re constantly buying gift certificates,” she said.

“This is the most awesome employee benefit you could ever offer your employees,” she said.

Fitzpatrick said Commute Options dovetails nicely with several efforts already underway in town, including efforts aimed at reducing the county’s unusually high childhood obesity rate, and the recent designation of The Dalles as a Blue Zones Project.

Blue Zones communities participate in a three-year effort to boost community wellness and happiness.

On Tuesday, the Blue Zones Project brought in an internationally recognized expert on transportation, Dan Burton.

Fitzpatrick said he was both practical and a visionary who “tells it like it is.” Burton and others walked to Dry Hollow Elementary yesterday morning from Gateway Presbyterian Church, located at 11th and Dry Hollow, to get a sense of what the walk to school is like.

Fitzpatrick said the district could also apply for smaller grants to help pay for preparation of the larger grant application that is due in late 2018.

The school board said it would discuss her proposals at its meeting in December.