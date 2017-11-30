Suit filed in TD sex crime case

An $8.5 million lawsuit was filed against Mid-Columbia Head Start and its volunteer William Frank Osborne, alleging the pre-school program did not adequately supervise Osborne, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several children in his care.

The suit, filed Nov. 9 in Wasco County Circuit Court, named Mid-Columbia Children’s Council Inc., the non-profit organization that runs the Head Start program. The program serves 3- to 5-year-olds.

The suit alleges Head Start did not supervise Osborne properly, and that the layout of classrooms created a private area where he could be with children without being seen by others.

The suit is brought on behalf of an alleged child victim. It alleges that between Sept. 1, 2017 and Oct. 26, 2017, Osborne molested children in the classroom.

Osborne, 58, of Mosier, was arrested Oct. 26. He is charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sex abuse. The charges involve two alleged victims.

The suit alleges Head Start knew or should have known that child molesters use volunteer opportunities to gain access to children in order to molest them.

It also alleges Head Start knew or should have known that Osborne would be in a position of trust, confidence and authority over children.

“While Mid-Colunbia Head Start would like to make a comment, it is our policy to not comment on pending litigation,” said Graham Sweitzer, an attorney with Kilmer, Voorhees and Laurick, the Portland law firm that is representing Head Start.

The suit alleges the child victim has suffered, and will suffer, a range of emotional fallout from being molested, and seeks non-economic damage of $8 million. The suit also seeks $500,000 in medical and counseling costs.

In a press release, attorneys for the child said they brought the lawsuit because they believe the Head Start program did not conduct a thorough internal investigation after Osborne was arrested.

“Within a few days of discovering the sexual abuse, administrators with the Mid-Columbia Children’s Council hosted a meeting with parents and sent a letter home declaring that their staff performed at the highest level to safeguard and meet the needs of children attending its head start program,” the press release stated.

The attorneys, the release stated, “are concerned that Mid-Columbia Children’s Council investigation into this matter was inadequate and that the conclusion that they performed at the highest levels to safeguard children entrusted into their care is false.”

It continued, “There is serious concern that there may be more victims and that Mid-Columbia Children’s Council’s rushed investigation and erroneous conclusions have harmed efforts to discover more of Mr. Osborne’s victims, whose ages may range between 3 and 6 years old.”

The release said the suit was filed so circumstances surrounding “policies and procedures which allowed Mr. Osborne to molest at least two children can be thoroughly investigated.”

Huntley Morrison, an attorney representing the victim, said the statement from Head Start implied, “We’re fine and you shouldn’t look into it.”

He said, to his knowledge, Osborne does not have any prior criminal history. Osborne's son attends the pre-school, and Osborne had volunteered there for several years.

He said in the classroom where Osborne volunteered, “there was a couch with a cabinet, or something blocking part of the couch, and that’s where this took place.”

He said the child was victimized three times that he is aware of.

He said the victim and her family are “really hurt and I think they don’t even know how they’re suffering at this point in time. When something like this happens to anybody, you have to walk through today, but it’s worrying about how this will affect their whole character and their whole being in the future.”

He said there are concerns about the child’s ability to form relationships and to trust and have peace of mind.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from an attorney representing Head Start and to correct an error. Osborne has a son who attends the pre-school.