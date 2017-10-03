Crosstalk: Are NFL protests a good idea?

No wonder National Football League players don’t like cops: There have been 869 arrests within that group of privileged athletes since 2000, including 215 for driving under the influence; 99 for drug-related crimes, 96 for domestic violence incidents, 71 for assault and two for murder.
If these millionaire brats want to take a knee for social justice, as they claim, perhaps they ought to do so to apologize for their narcissistic and abusive behavior.
Instead, they have chosen to slap military families in the face by disrespecting the flag that represents the American values our veterans have defended.
The NFL’s justification for blantant disregard of a time-honored tradition is that the flag and anthem stand for racism and police brutality.
However, the objective data simply doesn’t support this message. In 2015, 995 individuals were killed by police out of a total population of 318 million. Of those killed, only 90 were determined to be unarmed and only 4 percent were black men killed by white cops.
This appalling movement was launched last year by Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback who is now unemployed and proving himself to be a nutcase.
The show of disresepct spread among the NFL after President Donald Trump recently said that players who disrespect the flag should be kicked off the field, or perhaps fired.
I heartily agree.
As the mother of a Marine veteran, I am furious. My son trained under the flag — it was raised and lowered with reverance each day at boot camp — and he fought under the flag. The national colors flew over outposts in Afghanistan and Iraq where my son and his men lived in the dirt. The flag covered the transfer cases of the Marines my son lost and it was folded with ceremony and given to their grieving families in thanks from a grateful nation.
Self-centered NFL players: You stand the (word not allowed) up! You play ball for an outrageous salary while the soldier who protects your right to act like a moron earns barely above minimum wage and puts his or her life on the line. How dare you disrespect that level of sacrifice!
The NFL’s rules clearly state that during the anthem, players are to be on the sidelines and “should stand at attention.”
It’s unfortunate that the NFL has chosen to ignore its own rules to join the Left in the culture war against the values of millions of its most loyal fans. This is not about free speech since the NFL has not hesitated to shut down stands for causes it opposes; such as the Dallas Cowboys desire to honor five slain police officials, or even a wish by some players to wear cleats that commemorated the 9/11 attacks.
There is a national efffort underway to get people to boycott the NFL game on Nov. 12, the day after Veterans’ Day. Why wait until then? Turn off the games now and maybe they’ll stop this nonsense.
To make the bended knee situation even worse, the NFL rakes in an estimated $1 billion in taxpayer dollars each year for football stadiums. Teams and their sponsors benefit from tax-free loans, municipal bonds, rent waivers and property tax exemptions. Their broadcasting rights are protected by Congress. And corporate benefactors write off their expenses for tickets, boxes, etc.
Maybe it is time to tell the privileged 1 percent that they need to stand on their own two feet.
Given the fact that viewership for national telecasts of football games is down 11 percent this season compared to 2016, you wouldn’t think the NFL would want to lose any more fans.
People turn on the game to relax and take a break from the stress of work and deeply divided national politics. Athletes are there to entertain, nothing more, nothing less.
The national anthem and our great flag should unite Americans of all ethnic backgrounds. It is deeply troubling that patriotism in a nation that has given its citizens the freedoms to pursue wonderful opportunities, like playing games for huge profits, has eroded to this point.
The angry outcry over the NFL’s decision — sponsors are getting bombarded by calls, emails — needs to continue until sanity returns.
Stand America!
— RaeLynn Ricarte
As a photojournalist for over three decades I have attended thousands of high school games and stood for the national anthem or Pledge of Allegiance many times every week. I don't know if the two are interchangeable in the National Football League the way they are in high school sports – I have never watched or attended an NFL game – but the intention of each is the same: To honor the ideals of America as represented by the flag of the United States.
When the Star-Spangled Banner was written, the ideals of the Constitution were not yet realized: We declared that “all men are created equal,” and men fought and died to realize that truth and establish a new government, but of course “created equal” was not applied to African slaves until the Civil War.
The Pledge of Allegiance was written by a socialist minister in 1892, and was added to the American “flag code” in 1942. It was adopted by name as the Pledge of Allegiance in 1945 at the end of World War II.
It read, and was recited, as “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” On Flag Day, 1954, Congress passed a law which added the words "under God" after "one nation."
When the Star-Spangled Banner is performed or the Pledge of Allegiance recited, we are re-affirming the values of our “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Those values, of course, have not always been self-evident.
The pledge was cited by Americans of all races thousands of times during the “Jim Crow” era of segregation, for example. And during the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II as well, despite the fact that African- and Asian- Americans were busy dying for their country.
When Colin Kaepernick remained on the bench for the performance of the anthem in a pre-season NFL game over a year ago, he was not doing so to protest those who fought and died for the the flag of the United States of America, but to bring attention to the fact that the promise of liberty is being eroded by a system of institutional racism and deep injustice abhorrent to any who take the Pledge of Allegiance, or the singing of the national anthem, seriously.
Cities across the United States, including Portland, are currently under federal oversight because of institutional harassment of African-Americans.
Those who are killed by the police, and cited by Kaepernick as to why he remained seated, are just the tip of the iceberg —you cannot be black in some cities without experiencing injustice in policing and the criminal justice system.
That injustice is evident on our streets, in our jails, and pretty much within every government institution.
Sadly, many have taken these protests as an affront, and especially to those who served in the military and died for flag and country.
My father, who lost most of his company in World War II and was a prisoner-of-war in Germany, was buried with military honors, which included the presentation of the flag to his widow. It was an amazing and moving ceremony.
Yet he certainly understood, when his little brother (my Uncle Joe) died, why Joe had refused the honor and the flag. Uncle Joe served in the Vietnam war.
He didn't talk about his service, but judging from his injuries – he had one lung, no bladder and problems with his liver – he suffered from significant exposure to Agent Orange during his term in the Navy.
As a boy I remember being amazed that you could lose so many body parts and still survive.
I don't know if he was spit on when he returned home, but we didn't have a “patriot guard” back then and perhaps he was.
He died of pneumonia at the Veteran’s Hospital in Portland. They could have saved him if he had been there sooner, but I suspect he was tired of living. He hated the flag and the service, felt raped and cheated by his country.
My father understood that, and recognized that our national anthem supports an ideal, not a fact, and that we are all responsible for ensuring “freedom and justice for all.”
— Mark Gibson
