Crosstalk: Are NFL protests a good idea?

No wonder National Football League players don’t like cops: There have been 869 arrests within that group of privileged athletes since 2000, including 215 for driving under the influence; 99 for drug-related crimes, 96 for domestic violence incidents, 71 for assault and two for murder.

If these millionaire brats want to take a knee for social justice, as they claim, perhaps they ought to do so to apologize for their narcissistic and abusive behavior.

Instead, they have chosen to slap military families in the face by disrespecting the flag that represents the American values our veterans have defended.

The NFL’s justification for blantant disregard of a time-honored tradition is that the flag and anthem stand for racism and police brutality.

However, the objective data simply doesn’t support this message. In 2015, 995 individuals were killed by police out of a total population of 318 million. Of those killed, only 90 were determined to be unarmed and only 4 percent were black men killed by white cops.

This appalling movement was launched last year by Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback who is now unemployed and proving himself to be a nutcase.

The show of disresepct spread among the NFL after President Donald Trump recently said that players who disrespect the flag should be kicked off the field, or perhaps fired.

I heartily agree.

As the mother of a Marine veteran, I am furious. My son trained under the flag — it was raised and lowered with reverance each day at boot camp — and he fought under the flag. The national colors flew over outposts in Afghanistan and Iraq where my son and his men lived in the dirt. The flag covered the transfer cases of the Marines my son lost and it was folded with ceremony and given to their grieving families in thanks from a grateful nation.

Self-centered NFL players: You stand the (word not allowed) up! You play ball for an outrageous salary while the soldier who protects your right to act like a moron earns barely above minimum wage and puts his or her life on the line. How dare you disrespect that level of sacrifice!

The NFL’s rules clearly state that during the anthem, players are to be on the sidelines and “should stand at attention.”

It’s unfortunate that the NFL has chosen to ignore its own rules to join the Left in the culture war against the values of millions of its most loyal fans. This is not about free speech since the NFL has not hesitated to shut down stands for causes it opposes; such as the Dallas Cowboys desire to honor five slain police officials, or even a wish by some players to wear cleats that commemorated the 9/11 attacks.

There is a national efffort underway to get people to boycott the NFL game on Nov. 12, the day after Veterans’ Day. Why wait until then? Turn off the games now and maybe they’ll stop this nonsense.

To make the bended knee situation even worse, the NFL rakes in an estimated $1 billion in taxpayer dollars each year for football stadiums. Teams and their sponsors benefit from tax-free loans, municipal bonds, rent waivers and property tax exemptions. Their broadcasting rights are protected by Congress. And corporate benefactors write off their expenses for tickets, boxes, etc.

Maybe it is time to tell the privileged 1 percent that they need to stand on their own two feet.

Given the fact that viewership for national telecasts of football games is down 11 percent this season compared to 2016, you wouldn’t think the NFL would want to lose any more fans.

People turn on the game to relax and take a break from the stress of work and deeply divided national politics. Athletes are there to entertain, nothing more, nothing less.

The national anthem and our great flag should unite Americans of all ethnic backgrounds. It is deeply troubling that patriotism in a nation that has given its citizens the freedoms to pursue wonderful opportunities, like playing games for huge profits, has eroded to this point.

The angry outcry over the NFL’s decision — sponsors are getting bombarded by calls, emails — needs to continue until sanity returns.

Stand America!

— RaeLynn Ricarte