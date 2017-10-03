Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a fully engulfed car fire Monday afternoon in the alley between East 10th and 11th streets. The vehicle was destroyed and the flames also damaged the open air carport it was parked under, a nearby fence and the hood of another automobile parked on the premises. A resident told firefighters that teens from the high school frequently smoked in the area and might have been responsible for the fire that was reported about 1 p.m. on Oct. 2.