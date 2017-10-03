0

Hawks split two at HRV Tourney

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, October 3, 2017

The Dalles volleyball team split two matches Saturday at the HRV Tournament, beating Parkrose, 25-21, 25-9.

TD (4-8 overall, 2-3 CRC) plays at HRV tonight.

