Hawks split two at HRV Tourney

The Dalles volleyball team split two matches Saturday at the HRV Tournament, beating Parkrose, 25-21, 25-9.
TD (4-8 overall, 2-3 CRC) plays at HRV tonight.
The Dalles volleyball team split two matches Saturday at the HRV Tournament, beating Parkrose, 25-21, 25-9.
TD (4-8 overall, 2-3 CRC) plays at HRV tonight.
Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment