Justesen shines in Sherman’s victory

Another week, another blowout and another top-flight passing display by Sherman’s Jacob Justesen.

The senior quarterback completed 8 of 16 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Sherman Huskies to a 48-6 drubbing of Touchet, Wash., Friday in a non-league football contest.

Justesen and Treve Martin picked apart the Touchet secondary in the first half, as the duo hooked up on four scores, the first coming at the 5:55 mark of the opening period.

With the Huskies ahead by an 8-6 margin to start the second quarter, Justesen hit Martin for touchdowns of 51, 41 and 34, as a play with seven seconds left in the half went for 34 yards to swell the lead to 30-6.

With 9:16 left in the third period, Bradley Moe returned an interception 30 yards to the end zone, and he added a 10-yard run at the 6:28 mark and a lopsided 42-6 advantage.

Keenan Coles capped the Husky scoring on a 21-yard reception from Justesen with 11:30 left in regulation.

Martin had a career-high 215 yards receiving and four scores, and Coles hauled in three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, the Huskies hit for 163 yards on 38 attempts, with Moe going for 93 yards and a touchdown on his 21 rushes.

Reese Blake had 48 yards on 10 rushing tries and Justesen rushed three times for 28 yards.

Defensively, the Huskies surrendered 219 yards to Touchet, 176 on the ground.

Blake had 11.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks, Caleb Fritts totaled three sacks to go with his nine tackles, and both Tyler Jones and Justesen had six tackles each.

All told, Sherman posted a season-high nine sacks. Makoa Whitaker had 4.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, Martin notched a half a sack and 2.5 tackles, Jared Fritts tallied a half a sack, and Kyle Hensley notched a sack and two tackles.

Sherman (3-2 overall) takes its modest two-game winning streak to Dufur at 7 p.m. Friday for a league showdown.

Sherman has won the past two meetings between the teams by a combined margin of 62-54, 30-24 last season in which it won the Big Sky Conference title.