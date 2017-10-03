Letter to the Editor: Don’t repeat mistakes

To the editor:

Last month, a few days after the 150th anniversary of Karl Marx's Capital, President Trump embarrassed himself in a speech to the United Nations. World leaders laughed after he made ignorant remarks about socialism, and its supposedly universal track record of "poverty and misery."

How do we begin to set the record straight? What Trump failed to grasp is that there is no single economic program called socialism. And, of the many different socialisms, the track record ranges from horrific failure to smashing success.



Centrally planned "communist" systems are undoubtedly the worst. The brutal human atrocities committed by Stalin, Mao and others should make this self-evident.



More crucially, these regimes proved that government agents don't always have workers' interests at heart. A few countries, like China, boomed — but many more looked quite a lot like Venezuela within a couple decades.



The track record of social democracy could hardly be more different. In the United States, democratic socialists fought for the minimum wage, public schools, infrastructure, labor rights, and Social Security in the days before FDR and Truman. Scandinavian countries went furthest in this direction, and today they rank among the happiest places on Earth to live.



A similar movement has resurged the past few years, with campaigns for a $15 minimum wage, tuition-free college and Medicare for all. One of its leading figures, Bernie Sanders, enjoys the highest approval ratings in Congress.

One newer idea to come out of the post-capitalist sphere is "worker cooperatives." These are businesses owned by their employees, where executives are elected by vote and everyone has a say in how profits are used.



Today, there are thousands of successful worker co-ops across the world, the most prominent example being Mondragon in northern Spain.



Worker ownership may prove to be a more profound solution to inequality, than traditional redistribution has been. This topic probably deserves a future column of its own.

Regardless of personal opinion, there is no excuse for willful ignorance. Socialism is too broad a field to fit into a box, precisely as Mr. Trump did.

Knowing the differences is vital, if we don't want to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Eric Gross

The Dalles