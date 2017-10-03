No. 4 Rangers take fourth straight, 58-22

Derek Frakes completed all eight of his passes for 134 yards and three scores, as the No. 4-ranked Dufur Rangers scored on their first six first-half possessions in a 58-22 romp over Perrydale Friday in a Big Sky conference matchup.

At the 9:56 mark of the opening quarter, Frakes started the scoring with a 15-yard strike to Cole Kortge, Pence added a four-yard run, and Frakes hit an open Curtis Crawford from 15-yards out to give Dufur a 24-0 lead.

The Rangers added three more scores in the second frame on a 10-yard scamper by Ian Cleveland, a 20-yard pass from Frakes to Crawford, and backup quarterback Cooper Bales capped the first-half surge with a 26-yard completion to Jacob Peters, running the margin to 44-0 at the break.

It took only one play to invoke the 45-point running clock rule, with Pence doing the damage on a 64-yard touchdown run, extending the Ranger lead to 52-0 at the 11:50 mark.

With 8:57 left in the third period, freshman Parker Wallace joined in on the fun for his first career touchdown, a seven-yard plunge into the end zone.

In all, Dufur converted 5 of 8 conversions, on two runs by Kortge, and one apiece from Crawford, Pence and Caleb Olson.

On the ground, the Rangers totaled 178 yards on 19 attempts.

Tanner Masterson had 70 yards on four totes, Pence had 68 yards on four rushes and Abraham Kilby was good for 30 yards on two rushes.

Bales completed 3 of his 4 passes for 40 yards and a score, to support Frakes’ 134-yard output.

Crawford pulled down five balls for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Peters had a 26-yard score on his lone reception, and Pence added 34 yards on one grab.

Dufur (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) hosts No. 19 Sherman (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.