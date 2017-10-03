No. 9 SWC scores a sweep over Condon

No. 9-ranked South Wasco County won its fourth consecutive non-tournament match in three sets by scores of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-19 over Condon-Wheeler Thursday in a Big Sky Conference volleyball match played in Condon.

Overall, the Redsides converted on 65 of 71 serves, with Jacqueline Noland, Kyrsten Sprouse and Ana Popchock each hitting 100 percent.

At the net, SWC totaled 40 kills, as Jada Myers led with 10 kills on 19 of 21 swings.

Allie Noland went 14 for 16 with nine kills, Popchock dropped nine kills on 14 of 18, and Sprouse tacked on six kills on 17 of 22.

Popchock and Myers also combined for eight blocks.

“We played well, continued to keep an even keel and just fight through,” said SWC coach Donna Barton.



SWC (18-7 overall, 4-0 in league) travels to Moro to take on Sherman (3-2, 2-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday.