For the Record for October 3, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday October 3, 2017

Correction

In Sunday’s article “Vogt Theater, Gone but not forgotten,” local historian Karl Vercouteren’s last name was misspelled. We regret the error.

Accidents

The Dalles City

September 29, 9:11 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 7th and Pomona Streets. One driver failed to stop at a stop sign in the area and struck a passing vehicle. Occupants of the victim vehicle were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The suspect driver was cited for driving uninsured and failure to obey a traffic control device. A report was taken.

September 29, 4:27 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Kelly streets. Vehicle struck a stop sign in the area. Citations were issued and a report was taken.

October 2, 7:59 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 16th Place and Kelly streets. Caller reported a small pickup crashed damaging a mailbox and retaining wall. Washington Armando Talimao, 33, The Dalles, was arrested on a warrant for parole violation. He was also cited for driving while suspended and careless driving. A report was taken.

October 2, 3:33 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 12th and Trevitt streets. One driver was cited for no operator’s license. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

September 30, 5:16 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 10. Driver fell asleep at the wheel striking the guardrail and went down an embankment through a fence then striking a large tree. The crash was logged.

October 1, 6:21 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 63. Driver struck a deer while driving through the area. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 2, 12:30 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2200 block of East 12th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Caller reported hearing a neighbor’s alarm sounding from inside and possibly burning food.

The area was checked and no sign of fire or smoke were present. An aroma of burned food was in the area. Contact was made with the caller who advised the alarm stopped prior to units arrival.

The agency also responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, two on Sunday and seven on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Friday morning on a report of a weapons denial purchase. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

An animal bite report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1100 block of East 12th Street.

A restraining order violation report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1500 block of East 19th Street.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a male suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.

Police responded to the 3100 block of West 7th Street Friday afternoon after a landlord reported two subjects who had previously been evicted were back on the property. One female suspect was cited and released for criminal trespass. A report was taken.

A criminal trespass report was taken Friday afternoon from the 3000 block of East 2nd Street.

Neil Sigurd Johnson, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 800 block of Home Court and is accused of false swearing and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.

Michael James Minson, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and interference with a police officer.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 1600 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported losing her wallet somewhere in The Dalles. She called back the following day to report she found her wallet.

Jon Ellis Roderick, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 200 block of West 15th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and coercion.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Dry Hollow Road Friday evening after a caller reported a male suspect broke the windshield to his vehicle during an argument. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Kevin Paul Keilman, 48, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 800 block of East 11th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Saturday morning from the 800 block of Cascade Court.

Police responded to the 1500 block of East 9th Street Saturday afternoon on a report of a domestic dispute. The female involved had a warrant out of Linn County which she was cited and released for. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street Saturday afternoon on a request for a welfare check after a caller reported observing a male go into a portable toilet earlier in the morning and had not come out for several hours. Officer checked the unit in which the subject was still inside. He had fallen asleep and did not need assistance.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Saturday evening after a caller found part of a rifle on school grounds. The property was seized and a report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Saturday evening from the 1900 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported a building was broken into.

Ryan Alexander Ross, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Myrtle streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Saturday evening after staff reported a male and female suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise. A theft report was taken.

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 200 block of Webber Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to West 10th and Pentland streets Saturday evening after a caller reported finding a man down. Contact was made with the subject who appeared to have been assaulted. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 3500 block of West 2nd Street Sunday evening after a caller reported observing several dead animals in a vehicle that appeared to be inside for some time. Owner of the animals was issued a citation for animal neglect and was released. A report was taken.

Joshua Leroy Dawson, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening near West 9th and Bridge streets and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Terry Michael Barker, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning near West 8th and Chenowith streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful disposal of hazardous waste.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a suspect fled without paying for gas. The incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1400 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street Monday evening after a caller reported a fight between her foster children. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 2200 block of Dell Vista Drive Saturday afternoon after a caller reported her ex-boyfriend pushed her while he was attempting to get their child. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A lost property report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 4300 block of Cherry Heights Road after a victim reported losing his wallet.

Deputy responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sunday evening on a report of a detained shoplifting suspect. Female suspect was cited and released for theft and a report was taken.

Breann Marie Green, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street and on two warrants for violation of a restraining order and contempt of court.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to Highway 197 southbound near milepost 14 Friday afternoon after a caller reported observing a female subject dumping garbage along the road. The pile was located and suspect information was found in the trash. The suspect was located in Tygh Valley who denied involvement in the dumping but later admitted to doing so. She was cited and released for offensive littering. A report was taken.

Jennifer Renee Rowan, 30, Wishram, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning near Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of violation of a stalking order.

Bruce Allen Williams, 56, Portland, was arrested Sunday afternoon on Ketchum Road and is accused of felon in possession of a weapon.

James Edward Owens, 54, Athena, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 104 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Gilliam County

Michael Anthony Mullikin, 33, Arlington, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Ashara Danae Buzzard, 32, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for two counts of third-degree theft.