Riverhawks lose a 14-6 heartbreaker

The Dalles held a 6-0 first-quarter lead, but La Grande answered with runs by Isaac Chamberlain and Parker Robinson, and the Tiger defense made the lead hold up in a 14-6 victory Friday at Sid White Field.

After a 20-yard touchdown reception from Dalles Seufalemua to Mac Abbas gave the Hawks a 6-0 lead with 6:33 left in the opening quarter, the Riverhawks had plenty of chances to tie the game in the first and second halves, but could not break through.

The Riverhawks had six of their final 11 drives end in La Grande territory, three inside the red zone.

TD had the ball for less than three minutes of the fourth quarter, the first drive ending at the La Grande 35-yard line and the last one coming with 1:42 remaining in the final period, as an illegal forward pass ended the comeback.

Offensively, the Hawks had 56 plays for 190 yards and went 4 of 15 on third down conversions.

Dalles Seufalemua rushed 14 times for 18 yards, Jacob Schacht had four rushes for five yards, and Yordi Sanchez totaled four yards on his two rushes.

Seufalemua completed 12 of 34 passes for 163 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown.

Glenn Breckterfield had a team-high six catches for 90 yards, Michael Armstrong went for 33 yards on two receptions, and Abbas grabbed two balls for 28 yards and his 20-yard score.

The Dalles’ defense allowed 181 yards on 62 plays with two fumble recoveries and a season-high six sacks.

J.R. Scott logged a career-best 15.5 tackles, six for loss, with five sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Breckterfield added eight tackles, Steven Preston tacked on a sack and seven tackles, Dante Avila chipped in six tackles, and Ophath Silaphath netted three tackles and a fumble recovery.

Robinson was 13 of 24 passing the football for 78 yards, and on the ground, he rushed 10 times for 37 yards and a score.

G.T. Blackman had 28 yards on six carries, and Chamberlain notched 25 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving.

The Dalles (3-2 overall) hosts the 3A classification’s No. 3 team, Rainier (4-1), at 7 p.m. this Friday, with radio station www.kodl.com having the live stream.