Tough serves lead to Dufur triumph

The No. 19 Dufur Rangers moved into second place in the Big Sky conference after a 35-14, 25-5, 25-13 sweep over Mitchell-Spray Thursday in Mitchell.

In the second set, Mikayla Kelly served 10 straight points, six by ace, in the second set, and Sydnee Byers added two kills.

Kelly added five kills and a block, Maddy Smith had a kill, Zoe Hester sent in an ace, and Byers totaled a kill, a block and an ace in the 25-13 third-set victory.

“After a slow start during set one, the girls really came together to get things done in the second and third sets,” said Dufur coach Kristin Whitley. “This was a mentally challenging game due to the slower pace, which was good for the girls. They really had to dig deep and force themselves to maintain high levels of energy and excitement.”

With the win, Dufur is one game behind SWC for first place in the Big Sky.

The Lady Rangers (8-9 overall, 4-1 league) travel to third-place Ione (6-16-1, 2-2) for a 5 p.m. match.