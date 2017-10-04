Hawks jump up to second place

MaKenna Wilcox scored the eventual game-winning goal at the 68-minute mark and Addy Klindt made six saves in The Dalles’ 1-0 win over Pendleton Tuesday in a Columbia River Conference girls’ soccer game played at Pendleton high School.

Wilcox, a freshman midfielder, scored the team’s first goal of the regular season on a rebound off a shot by Alexia Tapia and drilled it into the back of the net on the back post.

Down 1-0, Pendleton was awarded a penalty kick in the 72nd minute due to a handball in the box, but it sailed over the crossbar.

Both teams fought to a scoreless deadlock in the opening half, with Klindt making three saves to keep the game close.

TD created more scoring opportunities in the second half and finally had one of their top chances pay big dividends.

With the win, the Riverhawks (1-6-1 overall, 1-0-1 league) is now tied for first place in the Columbia River Conference with a critical CRC contest slated for 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Westside Elementary against No. 9-ranked Hood River Valley (4-2-1, 1-0-1).

“I think this will give us momentum going into next week,” said TD head coach Oscar Nunez. “I’m proud of the composure the team has shown in league games. We will continue to work hard and look for some positive results next week.”