Huskies post a sweep over Mitchell-Spray

Staked by the solid all-around play of Sammy Lepinski in the middle and Savannah Moe at setter, the Sherman Huskies moved into third place in the Big Sky Conference after a three-set home sweep by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 over Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in Moro.

“The girls played great,” said Sherman head coach Amy Huffman. “It’s not always easy playing a scrappy team like Mitchell/Spray, but the team remained focused throughout the match and controlled the tempo.”

Sherman (4-2 overall, 3-2 league) hosts No. 9-ranked South Wasco County (18-7, 4-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday in a league matchup in Moro.

By using several players in different spots, Huffman is hoping to establish depth for the final few matches before districts begin.

“It was a great opportunity for some no-starters to get some playing time,” Huffman said. “And, as a coach, it's always good to see players supporting one another, whether they are on the bench or the court.”