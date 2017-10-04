0

Huskies post a sweep over Mitchell-Spray

Sherman jumps to third in Big Sky standings

Sherman Husky player Desiree Winslow helped her squad move to third place in league after a sweep over Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in Moro.

Sherman Husky player Desiree Winslow helped her squad move to third place in league after a sweep over Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in Moro. Contributed photo/Jeremy Lanthorn

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Staked by the solid all-around play of Sammy Lepinski in the middle and Savannah Moe at setter, the Sherman Huskies moved into third place in the Big Sky Conference after a three-set home sweep by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 over Mitchell-Spray Tuesday in Moro.

“The girls played great,” said Sherman head coach Amy Huffman. “It’s not always easy playing a scrappy team like Mitchell/Spray, but the team remained focused throughout the match and controlled the tempo.”

Sherman (4-2 overall, 3-2 league) hosts No. 9-ranked South Wasco County (18-7, 4-0) at 5 p.m. Thursday in a league matchup in Moro.

By using several players in different spots, Huffman is hoping to establish depth for the final few matches before districts begin.

“It was a great opportunity for some no-starters to get some playing time,” Huffman said. “And, as a coach, it's always good to see players supporting one another, whether they are on the bench or the court.”

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)