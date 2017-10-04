For the Record for October 4, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday October 4, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

October 3, 3:49 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue on a report of smoke in the area. Units checked the area and found no problem.

October 3, 4:06 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 12th Street on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival a two-story home was found with nothing showing. Contact was made with bystanders who had found a garden hose on the property and were extinguishing a fire that had started around the vegetation of the shed.

The area was mopped up and units cleared.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1100 block of Eric Court after a victim reported her vehicle was keyed overnight.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a suspect stole a vehicle that was impounded earlier by state police. The incident is under investigation.

Scott Lee Sandvold, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near West 10th and Bridge streets and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment, fourth-degree domestic assault, strangulation, reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Muriah Shilo Covey, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 85 on a Lane County warrant for probation violation.

Wasco County

Kelvin F. Lucas, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of West 9th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Regional Jail

Keely Arlene Slay, 33, Grass Valley, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for assault on a public safety officer.

Stuart Jay Foley, 49, no listed address, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on local warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

William Dalton Adams, 21, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on local warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

Caden Jay Christman, 21, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on Sherman County warrants for unlawful possession of heroin, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Naomi Renee Schuyler, 49, Ocean Park, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Daniel Lee Blew, 26, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole, probation

Audrey Lynn Gahagan, 42, Goldendale, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Friday after being arrested on a local warrant for three counts of identity theft.

Charles Richard Anderson, 22, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass and a misdemeanor wildlife offense.

Kody Everett Justice, 27, Dufur, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass and a misdemeanor wildlife offense.

Melissa May Weyerman, 47, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for second-degree theft.

Spencer Bowen, 24, Memphis, New York, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for reckless driving.

Daniel James Welch, 29, Portland, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua Dale Phillips, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon at the end of West 2nd Street and is accused of probation violation and post-prison violations.