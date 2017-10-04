TD boys pick up 4-2 victory

The Dalles boys’ soccer team took another step closer to clamping down a postseason berth with a 4-2 victory Tuesday against Pendleton in a Columbia River Conference matchup played in The Dalles.

“Although I’m not particularly happy with the way we played, I’m very happy we won,” said TD coach Matthew Dallman. “The result is a big step towards making the play-in spot, and a step towards a playoff spot.”

With the 1-1 tie between Hood River Valley and Hermiston, the Riverhawks are still in contention for a top-2 finish in league.

Alberto Gallegos gave TD a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the match, and toward the end of the half, Jorge Gutierrez scored a goal on an assist from Omar Torres to make it, 2-0.

TD led 2-1 entering the second half, but Pedro Lopez gave the Hawks an insurance marker on an assist from Jake Roetcisoender, swelling the lead to 3-1.

Pendleton inched as close as 3-2, and TD’s Alex Gutierrez put the final stamp on a crucial win with a goal on an assist from Gallegos.

Riverhawk goalkeeper Jaime Castro made three saves for his fourth win of the year.

No. 16-ranked The Dalles hosts the 4A division’s No. 4 team, Mac-Hi (6-2, 3-0), at 4 p.m. on Thursday.