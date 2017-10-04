TD loses in five

The Dalles Riverhawks fell behind by two sets, but won the third and fourth sets, in a five-set loss to Hood River Valley Tuesday in a Columbia River Conference match played at Vannet Court.

“It was great to see the girls step up after a rough start early in the match,” said TD head coach Neticia Fanene. “They showed perseverance in their performance which got is the third and fourth set win.”

HRV won the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-14, but the Hawks evened things up with wins of 25-17, 25-17, before losing 15-8 in the finale.

TD (4-9 overall, 2-4 league) heads to the St. Helens Tournament on Saturday at 8 a.m.