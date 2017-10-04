TD sets 10 personal records in Washington

Emily Johnson claimed an individual award for eighth place, two others were close to the top-10, and The Dalles cross country team racked up 10 personal records, along with a season-best mark at the Curtis Invitational Meet held Saturday at University Place in Washington.

“Our kids ran well,” said TD head coach Bob Thouvenel. “Overall, the coaching staff was pleased with the results against more than 55 schools attending, mostly from the Seattle-Tacoma region and one from Crescent Valley in Oregon.”

On the varsity side, Sam Alvarez finished with a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds, and right behind was Gabe Lira, who timed out in 17:28.10.

Rey Aviluz (17:29.50), Michael Lantz (17:52.30), Zerin Croover (18:06.90), Friedrick Stelzer (18:22.90), Jonathan Knotts (18:34.00), and Zack Ziegenhagen (18:47.20) made up the rest of the Riverhawk varsity participants.

“In the boys’ varsity, Sam Alvarez was our No. 1 runner, not necessarily a surprise, but it keeps the other kids working hard to regain their spot on the varsity,” Thouvenel said.

Dillon Dorado (18:56.00), Gavin Cates (18:56.10) and Noah Holloran (19:02.90), Bill Burns (19:17.40), Jack Bonham (19:26.80), Zain Hartsook (19:48.00), and Nick Caracciolo (19:52.20) had the best three runs for the junior varsity side.

For the junior varsity open teams, David Wring (19:32.40), Evan Despain (19:38.80), Silas Fields (19:51.90), Ivan Rodriguez (20:22.40), Quinn Strassheim (20:24.90), Colin Shubert (21:01.90), Clay McLeod (21:02.40), Blake Kienlen (21:16.80), Aaron Pyles (21:34.60), Spencer Coburn (22:03.60), Tyler Heemsah (22:47.10), Tyler Leigh (23:04.40), John Cole (24:29.00), Ayden Orion (26:02.70) had top outputs.

“I am very happy with our progression,” said Lantz, a senior. “I think, at times, we are very solid and I believe that we all have a very good chance to make it to state and do well at state but, we need to keep doing our best in practice and in our meets, and just keep pushing each other.” In the girls’ varsity races, Emma Mullins (21:04.40) had the best outcome, and freshman Hanna Ziegenhagen put up a 21:10.00.

Jenna Miller (21:41.60), Savannah Strassheim (21:20.20), Paulina Finn (21:54.00), Aspen Cook (22:40.40) and Zoe Orion (23:00.80) were the Hawks’ best runners on the day.

Johnson led the junior varsity squad with a top marker of 22:15.80, and Elizabeth Tapia added a 22:57.50.

Marissa Heemsah (24:07.10), Yajaira Madrigal (24:43.70), Darlene House (24:47.50), Brianna Webber (24:56.90), Aranza Aviluz (25:14.40), Marin Alvarez (28:10.20), Sarah Winters (33:44.10), and Keisha Oregon (44:47.70) capped the junior varsity action.

“Emily finished in eighth place in the JV girls’ race and we had two or three other kids close, but you had to be top-10,” Thouvenel said. “Emily, as a result of her JV finish and time, will move to varsity. This is good to have competition on the team.” The Dalles makes its next trip to Heppner for the Mustang Invitational starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and then to Newberg for the Champoeg Invite on Saturday.