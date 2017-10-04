TDHS turns out 24 AP Scholars

The Dalles High School produced 24 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars in the last academic year, up from 21 the year before.

The designation is given to students who get a passing grade on three or more AP tests.

AP tests give scores ranging from 1 to 5, with 3 a passing score.

The recently graduated Class of 2017 produced 16 AP Scholars, and six members of the Class of 2018, who are seniors now, earned AP Scholar status in their junior year, thereby earning Scholar honors a year early. Most of these students will pass additional tests as seniors.

Four graduated seniors, Martin Carter, Luisa Meyer, Milo Sprague, and Dorothy Young, were named AP Scholars with distinction, meaning they averaged a 3.5 score or better on all AP exams taken, and had scores of 3 or higher on five or more of those exams.

One graduated senior, Addison Smith, and two current seniors, Bill Burns and Maria Keilman, were named AP Scholars with honor, meaning they received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and have scores of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams.

Listed as AP Scholars were current seniors Peter Cardosi, Grace McLoughlin, Michael Parrish, and Victor Spitzer, and graduated seniors Carol Aviluz, Mark Felderman, Serena Guinchigliana, Carissa Haight, Maya Hernandez, Ethan Koch, Leon Linebarger, Molly Nelson, Chris Montecalvo, Sara Robinson, Rosario Rucoba, Alena Salazar and Chase Snodgrass.

Passing an AP exam is considered the equivalent of earning a university “B” or better. While a score of three or better is needed to pass an AP exam, research has shown that students who receive a two or better are twice as likely as their classmates to graduate in four years.

AP Scholars have confirmed their readiness for university studies and therefore will – at most universities – earn both placement and graduation credit when they register for college.

Last May, 111 The Dalles High School students took 191 AP exams in a dozen subjects.

The College Board designs and approves these college-level courses for high school students who wish to challenge themselves by beginning to take advanced classes prior to entering college.

Students who earn scores of 3 or better may ask their colleges for placement above the freshman norm as well as for credit toward graduation.

In 2017, only half of students taking AP exams received scores of 3 or better. Earning the AP Scholar designation places students in the top 25 percent of their peers nationwide.

Both the participation and pass rates at TDHS continue to improve each year for AP exams. Principal Nick Nelson believes the AP program “challenges students and faculty to develop the skills which will enable the students to succeed in university studies.”