Anti-bullying: ‘Smile, it’s contagious’

Kerri Weed doesn’t claim to be an artist, but she pulled off chalk drawings on a sidewalk Wednesday that seemed joyful enough to portray her “Smile, it’s contagious” message.

“I’m very skilled with stick figures,” she said while assessing her work.

Weed, co-owner of the Gorge Academy of Cosmetology in downtown The Dalles, decided to commemorate October as National Bullying Awareness Month with inspirational sidewalk art.

“Let’s grab some chalk and spread some smiles,” she said to staffers and 17 students at the Second Street school.



They distributed flyers and boxes of chalk to about 25 businesses in the downtown blocks, hoping that others would join them in spreading cheer.

“Our goal is to cover the sidewalks with messages and images of love, peace, hope and acceptance,” stated Weed in the flyer.

She asked people to write or draw “whatever is in your heart and teaches the message to simply be kind.”

Life can be tough, said Weed, so it can be a real morale boost for a person to see something uplifting and positive while they may be going through some type of a struggle in their life.

“It’s just a happy thing,” she said.

Weed and her husband, Tom, live in Hood River and opened the cosmetology school, 422 East Second Street, in March. They have licensed educators teaching students a wide range of services, including haircuts, beard trimming, manicures and pedicures, hair coloring, putting permanent waves in hair and a variety of waxing services.

However, Kerri said teaching students to be engaged community members is also a goal of the school.

She once had a team building exercise that found students handing out roses as random acts of kindness. The flowers affixed with a ribbon and gift certificate were passed out at the Oregon Veterans’ Home, a senior assisted living facility and several other locations.

“Every person has a story, every student has a story, every instructor, every guest,” said Weed. “You never know what someone has been through and how even the simplest act of kindness can make a difference.”

She plans to make “Kindness in Chalk” an annual event. She invites other community members to join the cause of “One sidewalk, one message, one million smiles.”

Weed can be reached for more information at 541-769-1144.