Infected animal shelter to close for cleaning

Home At Last Humane Society has been open about problems it’s been having since June with a ringworm outbreak. Finally, a board member called a former HAL director for help.

That director, Janna Hage, began volunteering with the shelter just last week.

“Quite frankly, ringworm isn’t the issue going on with the shelter,” Hage said. “It’s a symptom of what the problem is.”

She’s so new to the situation she’s not sure what all the problems are. “Right now, all I can say is the shelter is in really dire straits. They’ve been pretty much shut down and they just haven’t been able to get a handle on it.”

Plans now are to empty the shelter out — by transferring the healthy animals to other shelters or adopting them out, and temporarily housing the infected ones locally — then thoroughly clean the facility, immediately hire two more kennel techs and a manager as soon as possible, and then move the animals back in, Hage said.

That’s the plan, and what’s at stake is whether the shelter can even stay open, she said. “If we can’t pull this together we may not have a shelter in The Dalles, but we’re all working tremendously hard to put it back together to make it work.”

The facility has about 40 dogs and 40 cats, Hage said, about twice as many as when she was director. “We don’t even have all the information yet, we just know there’s a lot of animals there, they need care. They’re getting care, but everything else is pretty much chaos out there right now. There’s a lot of factors. We’re putting a plan together as we speak.”

And while she’d like to put animals up for adoption, she doesn’t have the volunteers needed to run an adoption event.

“Right now they don’t have a volunteer program at all because there’s no one there to show the volunteers what to do,” she said.

The facility doesn’t even have someone to answer the phone, Hage said. “They are working a very skeleton staff right now. All they have are kennel techs and they’re working really hard, but it’s not enough.”

They’ve had staff turnover, and the manager left, she said.

Seth Bradley, acting president for the HAL board, said foster homes are a need “to help us get a handle on the rest to get back to normal operations and give the poor staff a break from what they’re going through right now. It’s a pretty big deal when something like that happens.”

He said “anything the community can do to help would be greatly appreciated,” and that ranged from fostering animals to making donations.

Since the ringworm hit, he said, adoptions, a source of income, have been greatly reduced.

He said the facility does have significant staff turnover. “Nobody’s getting rich working at the shelter and it’s really hard work, so we do have turnover. We do the best we can to minimize it.”

He added, “things got pretty chaotic with all the challenges and I think we have a way forward for that.”

Hage said, for staff, “it’s really tough because there’s not a lot of staff to do all the work. Right now, we don’t have a routine, we’re just putting out fire, a lot of fires.”

She lauded the volunteer group that has come together with her to help rescue the shelter. “They are so dedicated, I’m in awe of these people.”

Hage ran Home at Last from 2004 until 2010. Liz Polehn was her shelter manager, and both have come back in a volunteer capacity to help the shelter out. They have also brought along a team of the volunteer helpers who once worked with them, but they hope to have more of their former volunteers come out.

Volunteers who worked with Polehn and Hage and want to help again are asked to contact Annette Nunn at 541-993-5217. “We don’t even know who’s out there, we’ve been gone for seven years,” Hage said. “We hope there’s a few of us old people out there.”

HAL also needs donations, which can be sent to: HAL, 200 River Rd., The Dalles.

Hage said that at this time Polehn only wants to work with volunteers she knows because she knows they are already trained and can hit the ground running. “We don’t have time to be able to train new volunteers,” Hage said. But she said the time will come very soon when new volunteers – lots of them – will be needed.

HAL also “drastically” needs foster homes, she said.

As plans get updated, she said people can follow the shelter’s Facebook page, “Home At Last Humane Society.”

A work party is slated for Saturday to prepare a temporary shelter at a business at West Sixth and Hostetler. East Cascade Electric is in the old firehall at that location, and one of the fire bays will be converted into an area for dogs. Cats will go in a tiled room. Outdoor runs will be created also.

Hage said they were “a month or two out” from “really putting things back together, from really getting things up and operational.”

Carol Roderick, of East Cascade Electric, said, “We’re just providing the space for them, short term, until they can get the inside of the shelter cleaned enough to put the animals back in.”

The group Fences for Fido will come Saturday to help set up kennels.

The East Cascade location is not big enough to take all the animals, and Hage has reached out to the Oregon Humane Society to see how many shelters will be able to take on some animals.

Any animals sent to another shelter must be free from ringworm. Not all the animals at the shelter have it, she said.

Ringworm is not a fatal disease, but it’s a nuisance. “You need to work really hard to eradicate it,” she said. “The biggest thing is cleaning; it’s airborne.”

It’s a fungus that causes round lesions on the skin. It is usually treated with oral medicine in animals, she said. The speed of recovery varies from animal to animal.

It was introduced to the shelter in June by a batch of kittens, and it is usually young animals and older animals who are more susceptible to it.

Hage said a longtime HAL board member called her to tell her they were having some serious issues with ringworm, staff turnover, and management leaving.

When Hage toured the shelter, “the conditions were pretty bad. As soon as the board realized, they called and said, ‘Janna, we need some help.’ Kudos to them. But yeah, things have gotten pretty bad. It’s just a perfect storm of circumstances.”

She said, “It’s not the board’s job to know what’s going on at the shelter at all times. It’s their job to support it, and as soon as they found out, they were real proactive about getting a handle on it, so I’m really proud of them.”