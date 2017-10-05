Letter to the Editor: NFL for equality

To the editor:

When I see the NFL players kneeling with heads bowed — supported by their staff — I see it as praying for more equality in our country. Equal justice, equal opportunity and freedom from prejudice.

Regarding the national anthem, I think it would be better if it were “America the Beautiful.” It's much easier to sing and it ends “And crown Thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.”

Joanne Ward

The Dalles